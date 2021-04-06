What to Watch on Tuesday: Nasim Pedrad is Chad in TBS' new comedy of awkwardness

Series Debut

For five years, Nasim Pedrad has tried to make Chad, her new TBS comedy in which she, a 39-year-old woman, plays the title character, an awkward 14-year-old boy who will do whatever it takes to fit in. Entering high school as the series begins, Chad navigates a new landscape, hoping to make friends with the popular kids while balancing an overly obliging best pal, a single (and dating) mother, a doting uncle, an unimpressed little sister, and a flair for the dramatic. "People passionately tried to talk me out of it," the Saturday Night Live veteran tells EW with a laugh. "I just thought it would be cool to tell a coming-of-age story where the teenager at the center of it wasn't a teenager, but an adult who is in on the joke. Because teenagers don't know what's so funny about being a teenager, whereas an adult could bring that perspective and specificity to the character. But at the same time, hopefully you just watch it and forget that it's me and buy that you're watching this completely flailing but deeply hopeful young man." —Derek Lawrence