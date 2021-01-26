Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

What to Watch on Tuesday: Big Sky comes in from the cold for winter premiere

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

It's George, bitch! Harvey Guillen has already crushed a few solos on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist so far in season 2, but there's one coming in this week's episode that will top them all. "I can tell you that George gets to sing Britney Spears, and that is something that I'm looking forward to everyone getting to see," the actor tells EW of his big moment. But the reason for his solo, however, will be bittersweet. "He has to deal with something that's very personal and traumatic to him but also in a weird way, he comes out the other side stronger." Stronger … than yesterday? Let's hope his loneliness won't be killing him no more. —Sydney Bucksbaum

Related content:

Big Sky

Image zoom Credit: Darko Sikman/ABC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Big Sky is back after its fall finale that left us with an explosive cliffhanger. It picks up moments after where it left us, with Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) rescuing the kidnapped girls after shooting Officer Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) in the head. The rescue might be successful, but that's hardly the end of this mystery. Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie still don't know the truth about Cody's fate, and Ronald (Brian Geraghty) is still at large. Not to mention, it's not even clear if Cassie dealt Legarski a fatal shot. But more answers (and likely more questions) lie in store as the David E. Kelley series returns. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

To Tell the Truth (season premiere) — ABC

Two Sentence Horror Stories — The CW

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas — Bravo

FBI — CBS

Trickster — The CW

Chopped: Grudge Match — Food Network

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

10:30 p.m.

The Misery Index (season premiere) — TBS

Streaming

9th Circuit Cowboy: The Long Good Fight of Harry Pregerson (doc) — Amazon/Vimeo on Demand

Caged (movie) — Digital/VOD

A Woman's Work: The NFL's Cheerleader Problem (Independent Lens doc) — VOD

Nasrin (doc) — VOD