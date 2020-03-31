What to Watch on Tuesday: Bad Boys For Life, Sonic the Hedgehog arrive for quaran-streaming
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Bad Boys For Life
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on digital platforms
It took 17 years, but Will Smith and Martin Lawrence finally proved to be Bad Boys For Life. The highly anticipated follow-up to Bad Boys (1995) and Bad Boys II (2003) finds Mike (Smith) and Marcus (Lawrence) at a cross roads, with Marcus retired, only to be pulled back in by a revenge-fueled Mike to settle a score to a potentially deadly end. A plot where the actors, too, were forced to face their own mortality. “When we did the first two Bad Boys, we were young, we could run fast, we could jump higher,” Lawrence told EW with a laugh, referencing a foot-race scene in the upcoming installment where that new reality is on full display. “On Bad Boys For Life, we just rely on the stuntmen a lot more.” Those stuntmen better keep warm, because Life was a smash hit, making a fourth film a certainty. It’s just too bad it can’t be called Bad Boys 4 Life. —Derek Lawrence
Sonic the Hedgehog
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on digital platforms
One of the most successful videogame movie adaptations is speeding to digital home platforms earlier than expected to ease your quarantine stress. No, we’re not talking about Detective Pikachu. Sonic the Hedgehog, believe it or not, broke that film’s opening weekend box office record to rake in the biggest opening haul for a videogame movie ever. Yes, we’re talking about the same movie that garnered all this heat for turning Sonic into a nightmarish CGI goblin. Turns out, Jim Carrey gives us a throwback to some of his kooky ’90s movie characters by giving us an even kookier persona, Sonic nemesis Doctor Eggman. And James Marsden proves he’s equally at home playing a total RILF (robot I’d like to... fondle) in HBO’s Westworld as he is playing a more lighthearted comedy showman. —Nick Romano
What ELSE to Watch
10:43 a.m. - 9 p.m.
The Biggest Loser marathon — USA
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
The Biggest Loser (season finale) — USA
FBI (season finale) — CBS
The Scheme (documentary) — HBO
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
For Life — ABC
NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic — NBC
If Loving You Is Wrong (season premiere) — OWN
10:30 p.m.
Miracle Workers: Dark Ages (season finale) — TBS
Streaming
Celebration (Yves Saint Laurent documentary) — Digital/VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
