What to Watch on Tuesday: Peter's journey reaches a dramatic conclusion on The Bachelor finale

The Bachelor

Image zoom THE BACHELOR - "The Bachelor: Season Finale Part 1" - Peter's romantic journey is coming to an unbelievable conclusion. After the shocking ending to the fantasy suite dates, Peter, Hannah and Madison travel to Alice Springs, Australia, on night one of a two-night, live special, season finale event on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, MARCH 9 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) HANNAH ANN, PETER WEBER John Fleenor/ABC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Finale (Part 2)

All season long, Bachelor host Chris Harrison has promised us that even Peter Weber doesn't know how his season ends. So either producers drugged him and he doesn't remember proposing to anyone, or — more likely — something went very wrong after the final rose. Will we see a proposal? A breakup? A post-breakup reunion? None of the above? Who can say! What we can tell you: By the end of the episode, we will all finally know how this "journey" ends for Peter, Hannah Ann, and Madison. —Kristen Baldwin

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Marc Maron is emerging from the WTF garage for his third Netflix stand-up special, End Times Fun. This time, the GLOW star tackles such topics as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, vaccinations, life before cell phones, and the looming sense that we're living in the end of days, all in his signature raw, blunt comedic style. "The reason we're not more upset about the world ending environmentally is all of us, in our hearts, really know that we did everything we could," Maron quips in the trailer above. "We brought our own bags to the supermarket...yeah, that's about it." We laugh so that we may not weep. —Tyler Aquilina

Little Women

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on digital platforms

If you thought the world didn't need another Little Women, you were wrong, I was there too. But Greta Gerwig has managed to reinvent Louisa May Alcott's classic without sacrificing its spirit, imbuing the March sisters' saga with an ambitious time-hopping structure, fresh themes, and a contemporary air that renders its heroine's lives and hopes and dreams all the more vivid. Gerwig's direction carries a melancholy sweep; her script crackles with energy, placing Alcott's original dialogue in a dizzying, musical rhythm. A big reason that succeeds? The peerless cast led by Saoirse Ronan, bursting with desire and indefatigably contrarian as Jo, and featuring a standout Florence Pugh, whose Amy finally comes out of her bratty shell to emerge full-fledged, passionate, and driven. —David Canfield

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Resident — Fox

Ellen's Game of Games — NBC

NCIS — CBS

The Flash — The CW

9 p.m.

This Is Us — NBC

The Biggest Loser — USA

Schitt’s Creek — Pop TV

Vanderpump Rules — Bravo

DC's Legends of Tomorrow — The CW

FBI — CBS

Empire — Fox

Women of Troy (documentary) — HBO

VICE VERSA: Meghan Markle Escaping the Crown — Vice TV

10 p.m.

Cherish the Day — OWN

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

For Life — ABC

New Amsterdam — NBC

10:30 p.m.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages — TBS

Streaming

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not To Steal (series debut) — Netflix

Spies in Disguise (movie) — Digital

1917 (movie) — Digital

*times are ET and subject to change