What to Watch on Tuesday: Peter's journey reaches a dramatic conclusion on The Bachelor finale
The Bachelor
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Season Finale (Part 2)
All season long, Bachelor host Chris Harrison has promised us that even Peter Weber doesn't know how his season ends. So either producers drugged him and he doesn't remember proposing to anyone, or — more likely — something went very wrong after the final rose. Will we see a proposal? A breakup? A post-breakup reunion? None of the above? Who can say! What we can tell you: By the end of the episode, we will all finally know how this "journey" ends for Peter, Hannah Ann, and Madison. —Kristen Baldwin
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Marc Maron is emerging from the WTF garage for his third Netflix stand-up special, End Times Fun. This time, the GLOW star tackles such topics as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, vaccinations, life before cell phones, and the looming sense that we're living in the end of days, all in his signature raw, blunt comedic style. "The reason we're not more upset about the world ending environmentally is all of us, in our hearts, really know that we did everything we could," Maron quips in the trailer above. "We brought our own bags to the supermarket...yeah, that's about it." We laugh so that we may not weep. —Tyler Aquilina
Little Women
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on digital platforms
If you thought the world didn't need another Little Women, you were wrong, I was there too. But Greta Gerwig has managed to reinvent Louisa May Alcott's classic without sacrificing its spirit, imbuing the March sisters' saga with an ambitious time-hopping structure, fresh themes, and a contemporary air that renders its heroine's lives and hopes and dreams all the more vivid. Gerwig's direction carries a melancholy sweep; her script crackles with energy, placing Alcott's original dialogue in a dizzying, musical rhythm. A big reason that succeeds? The peerless cast led by Saoirse Ronan, bursting with desire and indefatigably contrarian as Jo, and featuring a standout Florence Pugh, whose Amy finally comes out of her bratty shell to emerge full-fledged, passionate, and driven. —David Canfield
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Ellen's Game of Games — NBC
9 p.m.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow — The CW
FBI — CBS
Women of Troy (documentary) — HBO
VICE VERSA: Meghan Markle Escaping the Crown — Vice TV
10 p.m.
Cherish the Day — OWN
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
For Life — ABC
10:30 p.m.
Miracle Workers: Dark Ages — TBS
Streaming
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not To Steal (series debut) — Netflix
Spies in Disguise (movie) — Digital
1917 (movie) — Digital
*times are ET and subject to change
