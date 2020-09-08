What to Watch on Tuesday: Semifinals get underway on America's Got Talent

America's Got Talent

Image zoom NBC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

After four weeks of quarterfinals, America's Got Talent has narrowed down to the Top 21 (five advancing acts per episode plus one wild card). Five of tonight's artists — aerialist Alan Silva, singer Archie Willians, spoken word poet Brandon Leake, singing guitarists duo Broken Roots, dance group Dance Town Family (wild card), singing duet Double Dragon, drummer Malik Dope, singer Roberta Battaglia, singer Shaquira McGrath, and diabolo duo Spyros Brothers — will move on to the finals in two weeks, getting on step closer to that $1 million grand prize. —Gerrad Hall

Biography: I Want My MTV

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on A&E

In the early days of cable, a scrappy music channel quickly took the country — and a generation — by storm, becoming a cultural phenomenon as it gave artists a platform to push the boundaries of their work, while also doing the same for gender, sex, race, and more. Featuring interviews with the MTV's founders and well as VJs, journalists, and artists including Sting, Billy Idol, Annie Lennox, and Bret Michael, as well as rarely seen archival footage, and a never-before-broadcast interview with David Bowie, this documentary details the rise of this powerhouse network, its influence on a generation and music lovers everywhere, and examines its place in the pop culture landscape. —G.H.

Curious George: Go West Go Wild

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

In this latest adventure starring everyone's favorite inquisitive primate, George and Ted take a trip to cousin Ginny's farm. Hoping for a relaxing weekend, George, Ted, Ginny, and Emmett, a friendly farmhand with coyboy drams, all end up having to round up Ginny's escaped farm animals, setting out on a journey that sends them camping, fishing, and into a ghost town. There's a proper way to get all the animals back — see how George and his friends make it happen. —G.H.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Dead Pixels — The CW

9 p.m.

What Would You Do? (season finale) — ABC

Chopped — Food Network

10 p.m.

Would You Lie For Me? (special event) — ABC

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (season finale) — HBO

Transplant — NBC

Streaming

First One In (movie) — Digital/VOD

Nail in the Coffin (movie) — Digital/VOD

Entwined (movie) — Digital/VOD

The Swerve (movie) — Digital/VOD

Up on the Glass (movie) — VOD

The Standard (documentary) — VOD