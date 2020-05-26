What to Watch on Tuesday: Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum join America's Got Talent for season 15

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

When Hannah Gadsby famously declared in her 2018 Netflix special Nanette that she’d decided to “quit comedy,” she made it difficult to stage a return to the spotlight. So in creating her next stand-up show, Douglas, Gadsby decided, simply, to have some fun. In the new special, she confronts the purists who insist all she does is lecture, and there’s a persistent, cheeky critique of arrogant masculinity (or, as she calls it, “a gentle and very good-natured needling of the patriarchy”). “Silliness was the main motivator,” Gadsby says. “My idea was to take particularly heavy subjects and turn them over with a much lighter hand — without undermining them.” —Shana Naomi Krochmal

America's Got Talent

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

For the 15th season, America’s Got Talent was able to film audition rounds earlier this spring – so don’t expect great moments in juggling via Zoom in tonight’s premiere. Instead, look for a talented posse of pigs, a stirring choir from San Diego, and a dance duo that traveled halfway around the world to perform for Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and new judge Sofia Vergara. Now that’s determination. —Lynette Rice

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed — Bravo

10 p.m.

The Genetic Detective (series debut) — ABC

Below Deck Mediterranean: Captain Sandy's Yachtrageous Moments 2020 — Bravo

Streaming

The Hunt (movie) — Digital