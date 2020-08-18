What to Watch on Tuesday: Quarterfinals continue on America's Got Talent
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
America's Got Talent
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
AGT live shows continue — sans a recovering Simon Cowell — as judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara check out 11 more quarterfinalists vying for the $1 million grand prize. Joining them this week are Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson. Hopefully a contortionist leaves him saying "What up with that?!" —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
There She Goes
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on BritBox
Season Premiere
They say to write what you know, and that's what Shaun Pye and his wife Sarah Crawford did for this new series, which draws from their own real life and daughter who was born with a rare undiagnosed chromosomal disorder. For the fictional version, former Doctor Who David Tennant and Spaced star Jessica Hynes (who appeared on a few of Tennant's Doctor Who turn) play parents of a severely learning-disabled nine-year-old girl, Rosie, shining a light on both the good and the bad – the struggles and triumphs — and their lives. —GH
Related content:
Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on VOD
From the beginning of the silent movie era, nudity has been captured on film — it started almost immediately after motion pictures were invented, dating back to 1897. This documentary bares all about, well, baring all on screen — the political and sociological implications, gender bias, Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield, censorship, the MPAA, and more. Sean Young, Eric Roberts, Malcolm McDowell, Shannon Elizabeth, Muriel Hemingway, Ken Davitian, Pam Grier, and more join the conversation, which also explores what nude scenes are like in the MeToo movement. —GH
Related content:
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Dead Pixels (series debut) — The CW
Siesta Key — MTV
9 p.m.
Chopped — Food Network
10 p.m.
I Quit (docuseries debut) — Discovery
Hard Knocks: Los Angeles — HBO
Celebrity Show-Off (season finale) — TBS
Streaming
Pretending I'm a Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story — Digital/VOD
The Suspect (series debut) — Sundance Now
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments