What to Watch on Tuesday: Quarterfinals continue on America's Got Talent

America's Got Talent

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

There She Goes

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on BritBox

Season Premiere

They say to write what you know, and that's what Shaun Pye and his wife Sarah Crawford did for this new series, which draws from their own real life and daughter who was born with a rare undiagnosed chromosomal disorder. For the fictional version, former Doctor Who David Tennant and Spaced star Jessica Hynes (who appeared on a few of Tennant's Doctor Who turn) play parents of a severely learning-disabled nine-year-old girl, Rosie, shining a light on both the good and the bad – the struggles and triumphs — and their lives. —GH

Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on VOD

From the beginning of the silent movie era, nudity has been captured on film — it started almost immediately after motion pictures were invented, dating back to 1897. This documentary bares all about, well, baring all on screen — the political and sociological implications, gender bias, Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield, censorship, the MPAA, and more. Sean Young, Eric Roberts, Malcolm McDowell, Shannon Elizabeth, Muriel Hemingway, Ken Davitian, Pam Grier, and more join the conversation, which also explores what nude scenes are like in the MeToo movement. —GH

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Dead Pixels (series debut) — The CW

Siesta Key — MTV

9 p.m.

Chopped — Food Network

10 p.m.

2020 Democratic National Convention — ABC/CBS/NBC

I Quit (docuseries debut) — Discovery

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles — HBO

Celebrity Show-Off (season finale) — TBS

Streaming

Pretending I'm a Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story — Digital/VOD

The Suspect (series debut) — Sundance Now