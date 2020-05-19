What to Watch on Tuesday: ABC and PEOPLE recount The Story of Soaps in star-studded special

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Anytime we celebrate milestone birthdays, it's cause to reflect back on our lives. And for comedians like Patton Oswalt, it can lead to some of their funniest — and most personal — work. In his new Netflix stand-up special I Love Everything, the Emmy and Grammy winner reflects on turning 50, as well as finding love again after the 2016 death of his wife, Michelle McNamara. And yet, the real reason to tune in is his 15-plus minute closing destruction of Denny’s. It’s a true grand slam. —Derek Lawrence

The Story of Soaps

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ABC

For some 70 years, soap operas have been part of the daytime TV landscape, paving the way for what became prime time serialized dramas and reality TV. This two-hour special, from ABC and PEOPLE, explores the genre, which has its own roots in radio, and the female creators who became a dominant force in the business. Various TV experts and voices trace modern TV’s roots and provide a deep look at the impact of soaps and the impact they’ve had on pop culture. —Gerrad Hall

The Voice

Image zoom NBC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Season Finale

He has six wins to his credit, but after a four-year losing streak, can coach Blake Shelton finally claim his seventh victory on The Voice? Two of the five finalists — Toneisha Harris and Todd Tilghman — are on his team, while Kelly Clarkson (looking for her fourth win in five seasons), John Legend (going for his second win in three seasons), and new coach Nick Jonas each have one — Micah Iverson, CammWess, and Thunderstorm Artis, respectively. After performing two songs on Monday's episode, now they get to join the rest of the Top 9, their coaches, season 18 advisor Bebe Rexha, and returning former coaches CeeLo Green and Shakira for a supergroup rendition of “Let My Love Open the Door” by Pete Townshend. Clarkson, Jonas, Shelton and Gwen Stefani will also perform, as will Jonas Brothers with Karol G, Bon Jovi, and Lady Antebellum with their latest single “Champagne Night.” To that, we raise our glass! —Gerrad Hall

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Just when Astra (Olivia Swann) thought she was done with the Fates, Lachesis (Sarah Strange) showed up and called in her favor because she needs Astra’s help with the Loom. “She goes [back] into classic Astra mode — the Astra we’ve come to know in terms of trying to regain control, she resorts to manipulation. You know, all of the good Astra traits,” Olivia Swann tells EW of Astra’s reunion with Lachesis and Atropos, who steal the Waverider, leaving the temporarily immortal Legends stranded in the English countryside. To make matter worse, they have to fight through a zombie apocalypse and make it back to the ship before the timer runs out on their immortality. “The Legends behave like they’re immortal, which is hilarious in itself and foolish, and awesome, and they take complete advantage of it and somehow mess it up,” says Nick Zano. “There is a window of time with [immortality], and with that comes the Legends doing the most Legends things on the clock of immortality.” —Chancellor Agard

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Streaming

Sweet Magnolias (series debut) — Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Out of the Closet (season premiere) — YouTube

Ovid and the Art of Love (movie) — VOD

Body Cam (movie) — Digital