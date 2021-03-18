What to Watch on Thursday: Zack Snyder's Justice League assembles on HBO Max

Season Premiere

It's the end of an era and our last chance to keep up with the Kardashians — until their Hulu show kicks off anyway. The Kardashian/Jenner crew is back for the 20th and final season of their E! reality series. After 14 years of marriages, babies, iconic one-liners, and oh so much makeup, the famous family is turning off the cameras. But before they yell cut, there's plenty of drama to unfold, including Kim's divorce from Kanye West, a possible romantic reunion between Kourtney and Scott and, maybe even a second baby for Khloé and Tristan. We're hoping there'll be a ton of family pranks, a wildly over-the-top wrap party and many meme-inspiring moments along the way, too. Heck, to paraphrase Kim, it might even be the most interesting-to-look-at season yet. —Ruth Kinane