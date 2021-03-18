What to Watch on Thursday: Zack Snyder's Justice League assembles on HBO Max
Plus, the end begins for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Zack Snyder's Justice League
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
The day has finally arrived; the Snyder Cut has been released. Four years after Justice League arrived in theaters to a resounding "meh" from critics and audiences, director Zack Snyder's purported original vision for the superhero blockbuster is streaming on HBO Max in all its four-hour glory. The basic story remains the same: after the death of Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) recruit the Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to defend the world from the villainous Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), who seeks three powerful devices to destroy the planet. But Snyder builds out the backstories of our heroes, along with plenty of action set pieces and Snyder-y moments of visual extravagance. It may not appeal to everyone, but it's what the fans demanded. —Tyler Aquilina
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on E!
Season Premiere
It's the end of an era and our last chance to keep up with the Kardashians — until their Hulu show kicks off anyway. The Kardashian/Jenner crew is back for the 20th and final season of their E! reality series. After 14 years of marriages, babies, iconic one-liners, and oh so much makeup, the famous family is turning off the cameras. But before they yell cut, there's plenty of drama to unfold, including Kim's divorce from Kanye West, a possible romantic reunion between Kourtney and Scott and, maybe even a second baby for Khloé and Tristan. We're hoping there'll be a ton of family pranks, a wildly over-the-top wrap party and many meme-inspiring moments along the way, too. Heck, to paraphrase Kim, it might even be the most interesting-to-look-at season yet. —Ruth Kinane
