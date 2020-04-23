What to Watch on Thursday: Will & Grace says goodbye (again)

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

2020 NFL Draft

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Fans going stir crazy without sports were thrilled to watch ESPN's highly-anticipated docuseries The Last Dance, which chronicles the rise and fall of the '90s Chicago Bulls dynasty. But, thankfully, we're finally getting some new content from this century with the NFL Draft. The hype around the annual event is always out of control, with fans, players, and teams hoping that this is the next step in building a Super Bowl champion, but the reality of the current situation amid the coronavirus pandemic has also turned the draft into a three-day escape, where, for a brief period, sports seem to matter again. And, also, let's not forget the possibility that this could turn into a complete s— show with very unsavvy tech people relying solely on Zoom and FaceTime for the future of their organization. Now that is great TV! —Derek Lawrence

Will & Grace

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Series Finale

Will and Grace (and Jack and Karen) are saying goodbye … again. Fourteen years after the original series signed off — with a flashforward that saw the estranged titular characters reunite when their kids end up living across the hall from each other at college — this time around, the expecting parents (Grace is pregnant; Will has one on the way via surrogate) are moving out of the city, but not before Grace goes into labor. And Jack and Karen have a little business of their own to take care of — Jack’s dreams of finally hitting a Broadway stage might actually come true, and Karen’s ex-husband Stan wants her to meet him at the top of the Statue of Liberty, hoping to finally win her back. Oh, honey, “it’s time” — as the episode is titled — for the end. —Gerrad Hall

We're Here

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Series Debut

After 11 years of stanning RuPaul’s Drag Race, you already know how to death-drop, tongue-pop, and read your neighbors the house down boots mama yas gawd *squeals*. While HBO’s latest docuseries serves camp comedy and glamour from Drag Race alums Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, and Eureka, the touching series pushes past the façade to get to the beating heart pulsating beneath the sequins and glitter. As the queens travel across small-town America, they take average citizens under their wing for a fabulous transformation of body (through drag) and mind (through a new practice known as drag queen therapy!), helping regular folks cope with homophobia, racism, daddy issues, and more. Capped with epic lip-sync performances true to each participants’ experience, We’re Here isn’t just a playful signifier of its stars’ colorful presence against the backdrop of red states, it’s a bold proclamation of the gay community’s enduring existence and refusal to back down until its voices are heard. (Warning: Make sure you have tissues handy. You will cry little drag queen tear droplets.) —Joey Nolfi

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Katy Keene — The CW

Last Man Standing — Fox

Jersey Shore Family Vacation — MTV

Superstore (season finale) — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (season finale) — NBC

Man With a Plan — CBS

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City — Bravo

In the Dark — The CW

The Great Food Truck Race (season finale) — Food Network

9:30 p.m.

Broke — CBS

Will & Grace: A Will & Graceful Goodbye — NBC

10 p.m.

Tommy — CBS

Better Things — FX

Top Chef: All Stars L.A. — Bravo

Law & Order: SVU (season finale) — NBC

Streaming

Sanctuary (series debut) — Sundance Now

The House of Flowers (final season) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change