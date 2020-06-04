What to Watch on Thursday: Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen take the hot seat in Millionaire finale

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Finale

As a contestant on Jeopardy!, Anderson Cooper has won as a power player (he’s also lost to Cheech Marin, but that’s neither here nor there). And Bravo's Andy Cohen is a proven pop culture connoisseur. Together, the besties are hoping to win some big money — perhaps a million — for their respective charities of choice, Spikes K9 Fund and Planned Parenthood, on the finale of this game show special event. And no, Andy, you can’t Plead the Fifth for a free pass on any of your questions. —Gerrad Hall

The Thomas John Experience

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on CBS All Access

Series Debut

Famed (and controversial) psychic medium Thomas John is back in the spotlight with The Thomas John Experience, a new series in which he journeys across the country, connecting unsuspecting everyday people with the other side. Depending on your views on psychics, you might be skeptical of almost every word in the back half of that sentence. But the emotional catharsis from those who participate in John's readings, at least, certainly seems genuine. —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Burden of Truth — The CW

Celebrity Watch Party — Fox

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

In the Dark — The CW

9:30 p.m.

Broke — CBS

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

Summer Rush (series debut) — Food Network

Streaming

The Clearing (movie) — Crackle

Liar (season premiere) — Sundance Now

The Day (U.S. debut) — Topic