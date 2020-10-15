What to Watch on Thursday: The West Wing walks and talks again in HBO Max reunion special

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

If you’re feeling fed up about your quarantine reality, Netflix is here to show you how others have been faring during this weird, terrible time with Social Distance, an eight-part anthology series set in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The drama comes from the team behind Orange Is the New Black and features eight standalone episodes that show how families, friends, and couples were forced to come to terms with the "new normal," telling stories all through a virtual lens. The new series was conceived, cast, and executed entirely remotely during quarantine, and captures the emotional experience of being forced apart by circumstance and having no choice but to communicate remotely and rely on technology. Now that the showrunners have proven that it is possible to make a quarantine-themed series during quarantine, the real question becomes: do we really want or even need to watch a show about how all we can do right now is Zoom with the people we love? —SB