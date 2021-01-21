What to Watch on Thursday: Jared Padalecki's Walker rides into town

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Selena + Chef

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Season Premiere

Selena Gomez may not be the best chef, but she is a good student. And like any good student, she isn't quitting yet. With that in mind — and with the help of some of the most renowned cooks out there — the singer is back in the kitchen cooking up new episodes of her HBO Max culinary show that sees experts teach Gomez how to fillet, sauté and flambé from afar. The new batch of episodes invites the likes of Curtis Stone, JJ Johnson, and José Andrés into Gomez's pristine kitchen as they introduce her to some of their signature dishes, including mouthwatering steak sandwiches, gumbo, and gazpacho. Adding some extra sweetness (and a little dash of saltiness) are Gomez's nana and papa, who pop in from time to time to assist the singer when she can't find the correct utensil or nearly sets her stove on fire. All in all, it's a delicious treat of a show that will leave you feeling a little frazzled by Gomez's shaky attempts at cooking, and also very hungry. —Ruth Kinane

Walker

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Series Debut

Jared Padalecki transitions from Supernatural's Sam Winchester to Walker's Cordell Walker, a widower plagued by the mystery surrounding what led to his wife's death. Returning home to Austin after years of undercover work, Walker will have to face his kids and figure out what it means to be a good dad and a good Texas Ranger. —Samantha Highfill

Grown-ish

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Freeform

Class is back in session of Grown-ish. Well, for everyone except Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi), who dropped out of school in the midseason finale to become a full-time stylist for Joey Bada$$. In the winter premiere, we find Zoey in Florida on a video shoot with Bada$$'s protégé Indigo, played by rapper Saweetie, who guest-stars this season. Meanwhile back at Cal U, the back half of season 3 will see the rest of the gang deal with relationship issues, from Jazz and Doug's new status, to Ana learning something about her new beau Javi that creates an issue for their romance. —Chancellor Agard

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network

8:30 p.m.

B Positive (winter premiere) — CBS

9 p.m.

Call Me Kat — Fox

Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny — MTV

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

The Rev (series debut) — USA

Streaming

Perfect Life (U.S. series debut) — HBO Max

Gomorrah (season premiere) — HBO Max

Call My Agent! (season premiere) — Netflix