What to Watch on Thursday: Return to The Twilight Zone with season 2 of Jordan Peele's reboot
The Twilight Zone
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on CBS All Access
Season Premiere
Black Mirror might be taking the pandemic off, but The Twilight Zone is back for 10 new morality tale creep outs. Tonight’s season two premiere on CBS All Access stars Westworld’s Jimmi Simpson (who also took a turn on Black Mirror) as a picky single man whose dating life is thrown into disarray when he begins hearing a strange woman’s voice inside his head. Future episodes include a sequel to the 1962 twist-ended classic “To Serve Man” starring Gretchen Mol (The Notorious Bettie Page), as well as episodes starring Morena Baccarin, Kylie Bunbury, Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Sophia Macy, Natalie Martinez, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Paula Newsome, Billy Porter, Jurnee Smollett, Daniel Sunjata, and Damon Wayans Jr. Thankfully executive producer Jordan Peele has returned once again as The Narrator. —James Hibberd
Search Party
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Season Premiere
The mystery-comedy is desperately searching for an innocent verdict in season 3 because Dory (Alia Shawkat) and Drew (John Reynolds) are put on trial for murdering a private investigator way back in the season 1 finale. Due to the ensuing media frenzy, Dory “starts to enter into this kind of sinister place,” Shawkat tells EW. “Her kindness, her simplicity, the things that she kind of hated about herself in a way start to turn against her and she starts to despise them.” The trial also puts pressure on Dory’s friendships with Elliott (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner), who unsurprisingly love being in the spotlight. Says Shawkat, “It starts to really have a crazy splinter effect where it’s like, ‘We are bonded together, but is it by love or just trauma keeping us together?’” —Chancellor Agard
Adventure Time: Distant Lands
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Come on, grab your friends — it's Adventure Time once again, as the first of four new hour-long specials based on Cartoon Network's beloved series debuts on HBO Max. The first special, appropriately titled "BMO," follows the adorable sentient videogame console as they journey to the far reaches of the galaxy and must save a group of extraterrestrial beings from "a deadly space emergency." (Distant lands, indeed.) The special may not feature all your favorite Adventure Time characters, but it should be a welcome return to the look, feel, humor, and music of the series. Come along with me! —Tyler Aquilina
What ELSE to Watch
6 p.m.
John Legend: A Night for Bigger Love (virtual concert) — YouTube/Twitter
8 p.m.
Burden of Truth — The CW
Celebrity Watch Party — Fox
Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (new timeslot) — MTV
9 p.m.
Don't — ABC
In the Dark — The CW
Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (series debut) — MTV
9:30 p.m.
Broke (series finale) — CBS
10 p.m.
To Tell the Truth — ABC
Summer Rush (season finale) — Food Network
Variety's Power of Women: Frontline Heroes — Lifetime
Streaming
Doom Patrol (season premiere) — HBO Max
Esme & Roy (season premiere) — HBO Max
Bad Mothers (season finale) — Sundance Now
*times are ET and subject to change
