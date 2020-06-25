What to Watch on Thursday: Return to The Twilight Zone with season 2 of Jordan Peele's reboot

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Twilight Zone

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on CBS All Access

Season Premiere

Related content:

Search Party

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Season Premiere

The mystery-comedy is desperately searching for an innocent verdict in season 3 because Dory (Alia Shawkat) and Drew (John Reynolds) are put on trial for murdering a private investigator way back in the season 1 finale. Due to the ensuing media frenzy, Dory “starts to enter into this kind of sinister place,” Shawkat tells EW. “Her kindness, her simplicity, the things that she kind of hated about herself in a way start to turn against her and she starts to despise them.” The trial also puts pressure on Dory’s friendships with Elliott (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner), who unsurprisingly love being in the spotlight. Says Shawkat, “It starts to really have a crazy splinter effect where it’s like, ‘We are bonded together, but is it by love or just trauma keeping us together?’” —Chancellor Agard

Related content:

Adventure Time: Distant Lands

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Come on, grab your friends — it's Adventure Time once again, as the first of four new hour-long specials based on Cartoon Network's beloved series debuts on HBO Max. The first special, appropriately titled "BMO," follows the adorable sentient videogame console as they journey to the far reaches of the galaxy and must save a group of extraterrestrial beings from "a deadly space emergency." (Distant lands, indeed.) The special may not feature all your favorite Adventure Time characters, but it should be a welcome return to the look, feel, humor, and music of the series. Come along with me! —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

6 p.m.

John Legend: A Night for Bigger Love (virtual concert) — YouTube/Twitter

8 p.m.

Burden of Truth — The CW

Celebrity Watch Party — Fox

9 p.m.

In the Dark — The CW

Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (series debut) — MTV

9:30 p.m.

Broke (series finale) — CBS

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

Summer Rush (season finale) — Food Network

Variety's Power of Women: Frontline Heroes — Lifetime

Streaming

Esme & Roy (season premiere) — HBO Max

Bad Mothers (season finale) — Sundance Now