What to Watch on Thursday: Top Chef brings back old favorites for All Stars L.A.
After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO
As a long presidential campaign looms in the year ahead of us (and behind us), "fake news" will undoubtedly be a major talking point, again, in the months to come. HBO's After Truth delves into this phenomenon, exploring the ways disinformation, conspiracy theories and false news stories have impacted the average U.S. citizen. Featuring interviews with purveyors and victims of fake news (including InfoWars' Alex Jones), and with numerous journalists and other experts, the documentary delves into such cases as the infamous “Pizzagate” incident, the disinformation efforts during the 2016 campaign, and more. It's a chilling portrait of our "post-truth" culture and a potent reminder of the dangers posed to our politics, news, and lives. —Tyler Aquilina
Top Chef: All Stars L.A.
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Bravo
Season Premiere
Fifteen chefs from seasons past return (as much as they thought they never would, as seen in the premiere), congregating in Los Angeles, to compete for the show's biggest prize ever: $250,000. The season, which kicks off with an elimination challenge on the beach where a seafood meal must be cooked using only fire, will feature some famous guest judges, including Jon Favreau, Randall Park, Ali Wong, and Kelly Clarkson. Think she'll be singing for her dinner? —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
Outmatched — Fox
9 p.m.
The Great Food Truck Race (season premiere) — Food Network
9:30 p.m.
Indebted — NBC
10 p.m.
NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic — NBC, MSNBC, NBC News NOW, Telemundo Digital
Streaming
Altered Carbon: Resleeved (animated series debut) — Netflix
Feel Good (series debut) — Netflix
Star Trek: Picard — CBS All Access
*times are ET and subject to change
