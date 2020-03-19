What to Watch on Thursday: Top Chef brings back old favorites for All Stars L.A.

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

As a long presidential campaign looms in the year ahead of us (and behind us), "fake news" will undoubtedly be a major talking point, again, in the months to come. HBO's After Truth delves into this phenomenon, exploring the ways disinformation, conspiracy theories and false news stories have impacted the average U.S. citizen. Featuring interviews with purveyors and victims of fake news (including InfoWars' Alex Jones), and with numerous journalists and other experts, the documentary delves into such cases as the infamous “Pizzagate” incident, the disinformation efforts during the 2016 campaign, and more. It's a chilling portrait of our "post-truth" culture and a potent reminder of the dangers posed to our politics, news, and lives. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

Top Chef: All Stars L.A.

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Bravo

Season Premiere

Fifteen chefs from seasons past return (as much as they thought they never would, as seen in the premiere), congregating in Los Angeles, to compete for the show's biggest prize ever: $250,000. The season, which kicks off with an elimination challenge on the beach where a seafood meal must be cooked using only fire, will feature some famous guest judges, including Jon Favreau, Randall Park, Ali Wong, and Kelly Clarkson. Think she'll be singing for her dinner? —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Station 19 — ABC

Last Man Standing — Fox

Katy Keene — The CW

Superstore — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — NBC

Outmatched — Fox

9 p.m.

The Bold Type — Freeform

Deputy — Fox

Will & Grace — NBC

Grey's Anatomy — ABC

Legacies — The CW

The Great Food Truck Race (season premiere) — Food Network

9:30 p.m.

Indebted — NBC

10 p.m.

NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic — NBC, MSNBC, NBC News NOW, Telemundo Digital

A Million Little Things — ABC

The Sinner — USA

Better Things — FX

Streaming

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (animated series debut) — Netflix

Feel Good (series debut) — Netflix

Devs — Hulu

Star Trek: Picard — CBS All Access

*times are ET and subject to change