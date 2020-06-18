What to Watch on Thursday: Feast on Top Chef: All Stars finale and Taste the Nation debut

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut

As host of Top Chef, Padma Lakshmi judges dishes made by some of the country's, well, top chefs. In her new Hulu series, she's taking a culinary tour or the country enjoying dishes made by some of the best amateur cooks, learning about different cultures and people through food. In her journey, Lakshmi meets various immigrant groups and indigenous communities to explore the country's history and our identity as Americans. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Top Chef: All Stars L.A.

Image zoom Nicole Weingart/Bravo

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Bravo

Season Finale

As one Lakshmi-hosted show begins, another comes to an end. The second All Stars season of Bravo’s Top Chef has been a fortuitous treat, serving unexpected challenges, unexpected exits, and at least one unexpected finalist. While the top three chefs have all made it to the finale in Italy — so far avoiding Lakshmi's dreaded, parting command, “Pack your knives and go” — they will have to depend on three recently eliminated competitors to help them cook the most important meal of their lives. The winner will get $250,000, the largest cash prize the show has ever given. —Marcus Jones

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Burden of Truth — The CW

Celebrity Watch Party — Fox

Killer Couples (season premiere) — Oxygen

9 p.m.

In the Dark — The CW

Restaurant Impossible: Revisited (new eps begin) — Food Network

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn (documentary) — HBO

Growing Up Hip Hop (season finale) — WEtv

9:30 p.m.

Broke — CBS

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

11 p.m.

The Great Debate (series debut) — Syfy

Streaming

Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters (documentary) — Crackle

Summer Camp Island (season premiere) — HBO Max

Karma (series debut) — HBO Max

The Order (season premiere) — Netflix

The Bureau (season premiere) — Sundance Now