What to Watch on Thursday: Feast on Top Chef: All Stars finale and Taste the Nation debut
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Series Debut
As host of Top Chef, Padma Lakshmi judges dishes made by some of the country's, well, top chefs. In her new Hulu series, she's taking a culinary tour or the country enjoying dishes made by some of the best amateur cooks, learning about different cultures and people through food. In her journey, Lakshmi meets various immigrant groups and indigenous communities to explore the country's history and our identity as Americans. —Gerrad Hall
Top Chef: All Stars L.A.
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Bravo
Season Finale
As one Lakshmi-hosted show begins, another comes to an end. The second All Stars season of Bravo’s Top Chef has been a fortuitous treat, serving unexpected challenges, unexpected exits, and at least one unexpected finalist. While the top three chefs have all made it to the finale in Italy — so far avoiding Lakshmi's dreaded, parting command, “Pack your knives and go” — they will have to depend on three recently eliminated competitors to help them cook the most important meal of their lives. The winner will get $250,000, the largest cash prize the show has ever given. —Marcus Jones
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Burden of Truth — The CW
Celebrity Watch Party — Fox
Killer Couples (season premiere) — Oxygen
9 p.m.
In the Dark — The CW
Restaurant Impossible: Revisited (new eps begin) — Food Network
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn (documentary) — HBO
Growing Up Hip Hop (season finale) — WEtv
9:30 p.m.
Broke — CBS
10 p.m.
To Tell the Truth — ABC
11 p.m.
The Great Debate (series debut) — Syfy
Streaming
Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters (documentary) — Crackle
Summer Camp Island (season premiere) — HBO Max
Karma (series debut) — HBO Max
The Order (season premiere) — Netflix
The Bureau (season premiere) — Sundance Now
*times are ET and subject to change
