What to Watch on Thursday: Get ready to have The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV+

The Oprah Conversation

Image zoom Apple TV+

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 7 p.m. on Apple TV+

Series Debut

Sure, her eponymous talk show ended in 2011, but Oprah is keeping those talk show host skills sharp on her own network, and on Apple TV+, where her content deal extends with this latest series. Speaking with newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft, these conversations will center on timely topics, starting, in the premiere, with Ibram X. Kendi, author of the 2019 bestselling book How to Be an Antiracist. The two will also speak with white readers of the book, who share and come up against their own racist beliefs. —Gerrad Hall

Frayed

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Series Debut

Like something about out of Jim Carrey's Liar Liar, wealthy London housewife Sammy Cooper (creator/writer/producer Sarah Kendall) tells a lot of them. To her kids. Her parents. Friends. You name it. And it all eventually catches up to her when—after her husband dies and she and her two children are left with basically nothing—she's forced to return home to Australia and try to start a new life. But that means confronting her former life in the process. Sounds like she could also use a conversation with Oprah. —GH

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Killer Camp — The CW

9 p.m.

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

Streaming

In My Skin (series debut) — Hulu

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege — Netflix

Host (movie) — Shudder