What to Watch on Thursday: The Good Fight investigates Jeffrey Epstein in early season finale
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Good Fight
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on CBS All Access
Season Finale
Yes, episode 7 definitely wasn’t supposed to be The Good Fight’s season 4 finale, but at least the CBS All Access drama is going out on a very interesting episode titled “The Gang Discovers Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein.” In the season ender, the Justice Department hires Reddick, Boseman, and Lockhart to investigate Epstein’s death, which sends them all down quite a rabbit hole. “What we want to do, one per year, is something that is absurdist and kind of like, ’Are they really going there?’” co-creator Robert King tells EW. “Then this seemed to dovetail more with the Memo 618 stuff. [It’s] about someone who had no real skills being given the most expensive real estate in New York. Clearly, there are fast passes for the rich, but also legally, as you saw in the 2007 incident in Florida. Those, to me, are the outrages that play into what the season is about.” Meanwhile, Diane and Julius face the consequences of their Memo 618 inquiry, and RBL comes into conflict with their corporate overlords, STR Laurie, over layoffs. —Chancellor Agard
Related content:
Questlove's Potluck
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Food Network
Food Network has already given comedian Amy Schumer and her chef husband Chris Fischer an outlet for passing their quaran-time with the series Amy Schumer Learns to Cook. And now, those two will be among the guests on The Roots drummer/frontman and food entrepreneur/author Questlove’s new special where he and friends will come together virtually to cook, share, and eat some of their favorite dishes and drinks. Supporting America’s Food Fund, launched by Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs, the special will also welcome guests Tiffany Haddish, Olivia Wilde, Eva Longoria, Kenan Thompson, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Patti LaBelle, Gabrielle Union, George Lopez, and many more. Enough said. You got me as a viewer. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Burden of Truth — The CW
Celebrity Watch Party — Fox
8:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
In the Dark — The CW
9:30 p.m.
Broke — CBS
10 p.m.
To Tell the Truth — ABC
Siren (season finale) — Freeform
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments