What to Watch on Thursday: The Good Fight investigates Jeffrey Epstein in early season finale

Yes, episode 7 definitely wasn’t supposed to be The Good Fight’s season 4 finale, but at least the CBS All Access drama is going out on a very interesting episode titled “The Gang Discovers Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein.” In the season ender, the Justice Department hires Reddick, Boseman, and Lockhart to investigate Epstein’s death, which sends them all down quite a rabbit hole. “What we want to do, one per year, is something that is absurdist and kind of like, ’Are they really going there?’” co-creator Robert King tells EW. “Then this seemed to dovetail more with the Memo 618 stuff. [It’s] about someone who had no real skills being given the most expensive real estate in New York. Clearly, there are fast passes for the rich, but also legally, as you saw in the 2007 incident in Florida. Those, to me, are the outrages that play into what the season is about.” Meanwhile, Diane and Julius face the consequences of their Memo 618 inquiry, and RBL comes into conflict with their corporate overlords, STR Laurie, over layoffs. —Chancellor Agard