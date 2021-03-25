What to Watch on Thursday: America Ferrera returns as Superstore closes up shop

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

And two new series debut: Paradise City on Amazon Prime, starring Cameron Boyce, and Baketopia on HBO Max.

Superstore

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Series Finale

In the final two Superstore episodes, Amy returns to fight for the place she called home for so long: Cloud 9. With the fate of the store up in the air, Glenn, Dina, and the gang attempt to figure out their futures. As for Amy, she finds herself reevaluating her move to California (and away from Jonah). —Samantha Highfill

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus EW's Maureen Lee Lenker on the travelogue shows getting her through quarantine, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Paradise City

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

What do Disney superstars do when they're all grown up? They play rock stars, of course! Booboo Stewart, Bella Thorne, and Cameron Boyce party hard in Amazon Prime Video's Paradise City, also starring Mark Boone Junior, Drea de Matteo, Perrey Reeves, and Fairuza Balk. The series follows the lives of young musicians navigating their complicated personal relationships and a volatile music industry. In one of Boyce's final roles, he portrays Simon, the unwanted son of a record music executive (Ryan Hurst) who is determined to follow his dreams on his terms. Thorne and Stewart star as Lily Mayflower and Vic Lakota, bandmates who reunite amid the lead singer Johnny Faust's (Andy Biersack) big return to the stage after a long hiatus. —Rosy Cordero

Baketopia

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Series Debut

HBO Max has a sweet treat in store for viewers with this new baking competition. YouTuber, food trend expert, and cookbook author Rosanna Pansino hosts this series, where bakers have to create trend-setting cakes and delectable desserts good enough to go viral. Pansino is joined by judges Donal Skehan and Timbo Sullivan — her Cake Council, as they're called — to determine which confections are worth of the $10,000 prize. Now that is sweet! —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

People Presents: Harry & Meghan's American Dream (special) — The CW

Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network

9 p.m.

For Real: The Story of Reality TV (series debut) — E!

Call Me Kat (season finale) — Fox

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump (timeslot premiere) — E!

Streaming

Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad (doc) — Discovery+

The Runaway Bunny (special) — HBO Max

DOTA: Dragon's Blood (anime series debut) — Netflix

John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise (docuseries debut) — Peacock

