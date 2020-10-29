What to Watch on Thursday: Superstore is back and more 'essential' than ever

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

City So Real

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 7 p.m. on National Geographic

In 2018, Rahm Emanuel was trying to decide whether to seek re-election for a third term as mayor of Chicago. That's when a white police officer went on trial for the murder of a black teenager, Laquan McDonald. Facing accusations of a cover-up, Emanuel shocks the city by announcing he won't run, prompting a record 21 candidates to enter the race. The city's complex political landscape, along with the ensuing trial and what it means for Chicago's future, unfolds in this five-part documentary (airing as a broadcast binge of sorts) from Oscar-nominated Hoop Dreams director Steve James. Charting the mayoral election and its historic outcome, and into 2020 with the outbreak of COVID-19 and social unrest surrounding the police killing of George Floyd, City So Real highlights the incredible challenges faced by this incredibly diverse yet uniquely American metropolis, as well as its resilient spirit. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Superstore

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

Your favorite Cloud 9 employees are back, but this time something’s different: They keep being called “essential.” The season 6 premiere takes viewers through the first months of the pandemic, as Amy leads her workers through uncertain times and shoppers start fighting over toilet paper. Speaking of Amy, her upcoming move is pushed until things get a little more normal. —Samantha Highfill

Related content:

Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on CBS

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Southern Charm (season premiere) — Bravo

The Outpost — The CW

Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo (special) — Travel Channel

10 p.m.

Match Game — ABC

10:30 p.m.

Top Secret Videos (series debut) — truTV

11 p.m.

Deutschland 89 (season premiere) — SundanceTV

The Holzer Files (season premiere) — Travel Channel

Streaming

That Animal Rescue Show (docuseries debut) — CBS All Access

Sesame Street: The Monster at the End of This Story (special) — HBO Max

Crimson (movie) — INVIZ

A Creepshow Animated Special — Shudder