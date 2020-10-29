What to Watch on Thursday: Superstore is back and more 'essential' than ever
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
City So Real
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 7 p.m. on National Geographic
In 2018, Rahm Emanuel was trying to decide whether to seek re-election for a third term as mayor of Chicago. That's when a white police officer went on trial for the murder of a black teenager, Laquan McDonald. Facing accusations of a cover-up, Emanuel shocks the city by announcing he won't run, prompting a record 21 candidates to enter the race. The city's complex political landscape, along with the ensuing trial and what it means for Chicago's future, unfolds in this five-part documentary (airing as a broadcast binge of sorts) from Oscar-nominated Hoop Dreams director Steve James. Charting the mayoral election and its historic outcome, and into 2020 with the outbreak of COVID-19 and social unrest surrounding the police killing of George Floyd, City So Real highlights the incredible challenges faced by this incredibly diverse yet uniquely American metropolis, as well as its resilient spirit. —Gerrad Hall
Superstore
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
Season Premiere
Your favorite Cloud 9 employees are back, but this time something’s different: They keep being called “essential.” The season 6 premiere takes viewers through the first months of the pandemic, as Amy leads her workers through uncertain times and shoppers start fighting over toilet paper. Speaking of Amy, her upcoming move is pushed until things get a little more normal. —Samantha Highfill
Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on CBS
With Election Day around the corner, some of the biggest stars in Hollywood are banding together to urge every American to rock the vote! America Ferrera, Kerry Washington, and Alicia Keys will host the non-partisan special Every Vote Counts, airing simultaneously on CBS and streaming live on Apple Music, the Apple TV App, Amazon Music, YouTube, Twitter, TIDAL, and Facebook. The event will celebrate the power of voting through music, dance, and dialogue, with appearances by Leonardo DiCaprio, Coldplay, Chris Rock, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, Salma Hayek, Lizzo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and many more. —Rosy Cordero
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Celebrity Family Feud (season finale) — ABC
9 p.m.
Southern Charm (season premiere) — Bravo
The Outpost — The CW
Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo (special) — Travel Channel
10 p.m.
Match Game — ABC
10:30 p.m.
Top Secret Videos (series debut) — truTV
11 p.m.
Deutschland 89 (season premiere) — SundanceTV
The Holzer Files (season premiere) — Travel Channel
Streaming
That Animal Rescue Show (docuseries debut) — CBS All Access
Sesame Street: The Monster at the End of This Story (special) — HBO Max
Crimson (movie) — INVIZ
A Creepshow Animated Special — Shudder
*times are ET and subject to change
