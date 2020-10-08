What to Watch on Thursday: Supernatural returns at last for its final run of episodes

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Supernatural

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Sam and Dean are back for seven more episodes, but before they can deal with God, they have to deal with the bunker. When their home starts giving them problems, a quick fix leads to an unexpected visitor: Mrs. Butters. And she’s determined to get the boys’ lives on track by cooking, cleaning, and celebrating every holiday they’ve missed. But this is Supernatural, and you know what that means … nothing good can last. —Samantha Highfill

Related content:

Connecting...

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Series Debut

Longtime friends Martin Gero and Brendan Gall team up to tell a story about the unprecedented time we're currently living in. Connecting is an isolation comedy about a group of friends supporting one another through everything 2020 throws at them. From dealing with being stuck indoors with kids 24 hours a day to considering getting back together with an ex while dealing with the loneliness of isolation, the comedy covers a lot of what people have been facing at home. With a mix of humor and more complex territory – the first episode includes a medical professional's brutal honesty about what she and her colleagues are dealing with — Connecting aims to be honest. "All you need to do is see a scene where all seven of our leads are on screen at the same time to see that the show is the furthest thing from feeling isolated," Gall says. "It is the most joyous, wonderful, rhythmic cacophony of laughs, and it's so alive." —Alamin Yohannes

Related content:

Charm City Kings

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

At 14, Mouse (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) isn’t even old enough to drive, though those aren’t the vehicles he dreams of in Charm City Kings, a sprawling coming-of-age tale on two wheels. All he wants is to be a member of the Midnight Clique, the Baltimore crew with “the best bikes, the best tricks, the best riders” — or nearly all; there’s a pretty girl, too (Chandler DuPont), and the mentorship of Blax (rapper Meek Mill), a former local kingpin turned ace mechanic. Created with the cosign of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, who executive produced the film, Angel Manuel Soto’s drama leans heavily on formula and often bites off more Serious Issues than it can chew, but there’s still charm to spare in its young, kinetic cast. —Leah Greenblatt

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud — ABC

Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones (re-animated lost episodes) — BBC America

8:30 p.m.

Closer Look Thursday (Seth Meyers special series debut) — NBC

9 p.m.

Press Your Luck — ABC

The Outpost (season premiere) — The CW

The House That Dripped Chocolate (Good Eats special) — Food Network

Injustice with Nancy Grace (season premiere) — Oxygen

10 p.m.

Match Game — ABC

Streaming

Code 404 (series debut) — Peacock

Boiling Point: The Fight to Save America's Restaurants (doc) — Tastemade