What to Watch on Thursday: Star Trek: Picard draws the line here on first season

Star Trek: Picard

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on CBS All Access

Season Finale

"Fear is an incompetent teacher,” declares Jean Luc-Picard in a gleaming Picard-ism in the first season finale of Star Trek: Picard titled “Et In Arcadia Ego, Part 2.” Picard is hoping to teach Soji and the synths some life-saving humanity while fending off the threat of 218 Romulan warships coming to Coppelius. Will the Federation arrive in time? Can Picard be saved from his fatal illness? And how is Soong and the androids not already the name of a band? Expect an action-packed finale that poses some all-new questions for season 2. (And if you haven’t watched, CBS All Access is currently offering one month free to see all of Picard season 1).

Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America's Elections

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

There's an awful lot to be concerned about right now, but HBO's Kill Chain is here to remind you about yet another pressing issue: election security. In this documentary, Finnish hacker and cybersecurity expert Harri Hursti takes viewers around the world and across the U.S., showcasing how our elections remain woefully vulnerable to cyberattacks as we approach the next presidential contest in November. But Kill Chain explores not just how voting machines and other technology can be targeted, but how undermining trust in our elections undermines our democracy. "When people say 'no votes were changed [in 2016],' it misses the point," one expert warns in the doc's trailer. It may not be comfort viewing, but sometimes discomfort is necessary. —Tyler Aquilina

The Sinner

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on USA

Season Finale

With "Part VIII," so concludes the end of what has been described as the most dangerous case of Det. Harry Ambrose's career in The Sinner. After seven episodes, we now have some idea why. Harry (Bill Pullman) seemed to go to drastically uncharacteristic lengths to get his man: Jamie (Matt Bomer), someone so consumed by philosophical crazy talk of Friedrich Nietzsche and the phantom of his now-dead school mate Nick (Chris Messina) that he's willing to face death and actually kill people to feel alive. It took Harry letting Jamie bury himself in a coffin to get a taped confession... which was then thrown out by a judge when he learned more about Harry's other reckless tactics. Suffice it to say, a now further unhinged adrenaline mad man who only wants Harry to be his partner in crime is back out in the world. The two have shared a strange connection from the start and are now on a collision course that will shake Harry to his core and irrevocably change both of their lives. —Nick Romano

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Station 19 — ABC

Last Man Standing — Fox

Katy Keene — The CW

Superstore — NBC

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (season premiere) — E!

8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — NBC

Outmatched (season finale) — Fox

9 p.m.

The Bold Type (spring finale) — Freeform

Deputy (season finale) — Fox

Will & Grace — NBC

Grey's Anatomy — ABC

Legacies — The CW

The Great Food Truck Race (season premiere) — Food Network

Indebted (back-to-back eps/special time) — NBC

10 p.m.

A Million Little Things (season finale) — ABC

Better Things — FX

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

Top Chef: All Stars L.A. — Bravo

Streaming

Devs — Hulu

Unorthodox (series debut) — Netflix

Behind Her Faith (docuseries debut) — UMC

Celebrity Livestreams

Musicians including John Legend, Miley Cyrus, and Keith Urban are entertaining fans from the safety of their homes via social media. Click here to check out those videos and see who else will be doing a quaran-sing.

*times are ET and subject to change