What to Watch on Thursday: HBO Max gets into the dating show game with Singletown

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Singletown

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Series Debut

Dating shows have proven that love is blind, and that a singular rose is a perfect way to ask someone a second date. This new series, like those other shows, features lots of singles too—they're five couples who recently split and are hitting the London dating scene ... and they're all made to live in the same apartment building and become neighbors with their exes. At the end of each week, they have to report back to their ex and watch footage from each others dates. From there, they have to determine whether the single life suits them well, or if they're actually better together. Roses not included. —Gerrad Hall

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

If E.T. was able to phone home, that means some alien somewhere answered the call, right? This documentary centers on John Shepherd, who spent 30 years trying to make contact with space beings, engineering an elaborate device to transmit music millions of miles into the universe, hoping to make a connection. Think The Pixies' "Motorway to Roswell" or Katy Perry's "E.T." was on the playlist? —GH

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Cannonball — USA

9 p.m.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition — WE tv

10 p.m.

2020 Democratic National Convention — ABC/CBS/NBC

Tacoma: TD — truTV

Streaming

The Oprah Conversation — Apple TV+

HA Comedy Festival: The Art of Comedy — HBO Max

Rose Matafeo: Horn Dog — HBO Max

Beth Stelling: Girl Daddy — HBO Max

James Veitch: Straight to VHS — HBO Max

The Fungies (series debut) — HBO Max