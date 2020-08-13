What to Watch on Thursday: Selena Gomez cooks up food and fun on Selena + Chef

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Selena Gomez can sing, act, produce hit TV shows, and now cook... well, kinda. Her new HBO Max series sees the budding chef get a virtual cooking lesson from some world-class experts as they instruct her on how to correctly slice shallots, dissect an octopus, and the meaning of "mise en place" all via video link. Though there's certainly mishaps along the way — Gomez doesn't quite master how to turn on her oven correctly — the resulting soufflés, miso soup, and seafood tostadas will have you scoffing at your sourdough efforts and upping your own kitchen game in no time. Over the 10 episodes, Gomez is joined by the likes of Ludo Lefebvre, Antonia Lofaso, Angelo Sosa, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choy, Jon and Vinny, and Tanya Holland. It's a tasty treat for sure, with the singer's endearing attempts and super fabulous kitchen (those blue knives!) whetting your appetite for more. PSA: Do not watch this show hungry. —Ruth Kinane