What to Watch on Thursday: Track down the conclusion of Search Party season 4 on HBO Max

Search Party

Image zoom Credit: Jon Pack/HBO Max

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Season Finale

Last week on Search Party, Elliott (John Early), Meredith (Portia Hagner), and Drew (John Reynolds) overcame the odds and actually discovered where Dory (Alia Shawkat), who was kidnapped, was being held. However, actually getting their friend back will take a lot of work, especially given that her stalker-kidnapper Chip (Difficult People's Cole Escola) has brainwashed her. On top of that, Chip's insanely wealthy aunt Lylah (Susan Sarandon) gets involved in this messy situation, too, which further complicates things. In other words, season 4's final four episodes has many more surprises (and books!) to throw at you. —Chancellor Agard

Possessions

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Series Debut

This is the strangest meet-cute if there ever was one: Karim is a French diplomat in Israel who falls for Natalie, a young French expat who's charged with murdering her husband. On their wedding night. It's Karim's job to help her — but he also starts to fall for her. The more he gets to know her and her family's mysterious past, the more confused he is about whether she's lost and vulnerable, or actually really dangerous. But we're still left wondering: is he just as crazy for being attracted to her? —Gerrad Hall

Rehab Addict Rescue

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HGTV

Series Debut

Rehab Addict star Nicole Curtis is lending a helping hand (and tools and supplies) to her fellow renovators in HGTV's Rehab Addict Rescue. The new series follows Curtis as she rescues homeowners who have found themselves in over their heads on renovation projects, bringing in her own team of professionals to handle the job. In each episode, Curtis identifies what each home needs and then works with the homeowners to restore the properties' beauty, with tasks including adding new electrical wiring, updating the plumbing, reviving hardwood floors, and much more. You'll be a Rehab Addict Rescue addict soon enough. —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Walker — The CW

Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Call Me Kat — Fox

Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny — MTV

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Streaming

Maz Jobrani: Pandemic Warrior (comedy special) — Peacock