What to Watch on Thursday: Celebrity Escape Room and a star-studded special for Red Nose Day

By EW Staff
May 21, 2020 at 06:00 AM EDT
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Celebrity Escape Room

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

NBC is kicking off this year's Red Nose Day, the annual television event that raises funds for children in need, with Celebrity Escape Room — a one-hour special in which Ben StillerLisa KudrowCourteney Cox, and Adam Scott are psychologically tortured by Jack Black. Okay, not exactly. The four stars must race against the clock to unlock a series of puzzle rooms, with money donated to Red Nose Day for each room they complete, as Black lords over the proceedings as the all-knowing “Game Master." We'll be shocked if this isn't a full-fledged reality show a year from now. —Tyler Aquilina

The Red Nose Day Special

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

After the celebrities conquer the escape room, NBC's Red Nose Day programming continues with a two-hour special featuring an assortment of music, comedy, and short documentaries to raise awareness and funds to combat child poverty. This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley will co-host the special, with appearances from Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Milo Ventimiglia, and many more stars. There may not be a Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel this year, but you can still tune in to laugh, cry, and support a worthy cause. —T.A.

Labor of Love

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Series Debut

Fox delivers a new entry into the relationship/dating genre with this series a wannabe mother is trying to find a baby daddy. where 41-year-old single career woman Kristy Katzmann is ready to have a baby and it looking for the right guy to help her make that happen. Hosted by Sex and the City alum Kristin Davis, who has adopted two children of her own and has a bit of an understanding of Kristy's situation, the show starts with 15 men who are put through weekly challenges that test their parenting and partnership skills. After eight weeks of tests and dates, Kristy will have to decide if she's found the right guy to spend her life with and be the father of her future child, or pursue motherhood on her own. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire — ABC

Burden of Truth (season premiere) — The CW

Celebrity Watch Party — Fox

8:30 p.m.

Man With a Plan — CBS

9 p.m.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel (season premiere) — ABC

The Real Housewives of New York City — Bravo

In the Dark — The CW

We're Here — HBO

9:30 p.m.

Broke — CBS

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth (season premiere) — ABC

Top Chef: All Stars L.A. — Bravo

Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party (series debut) — TruTV

12 a.m.

The Split (season premiere) — Sundance TV

Streaming

The Good Fight — CBS All Access

Penance (series debut) — Sundance Now

Artificial (season premiere) — Twitch

Double Cross (series debut) — UMC

