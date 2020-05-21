What to Watch on Thursday: Celebrity Escape Room and a star-studded special for Red Nose Day
Celebrity Escape Room
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
NBC is kicking off this year's Red Nose Day, the annual television event that raises funds for children in need, with Celebrity Escape Room — a one-hour special in which Ben Stiller, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Adam Scott are psychologically tortured by Jack Black. Okay, not exactly. The four stars must race against the clock to unlock a series of puzzle rooms, with money donated to Red Nose Day for each room they complete, as Black lords over the proceedings as the all-knowing “Game Master." We'll be shocked if this isn't a full-fledged reality show a year from now. —Tyler Aquilina
The Red Nose Day Special
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC
After the celebrities conquer the escape room, NBC's Red Nose Day programming continues with a two-hour special featuring an assortment of music, comedy, and short documentaries to raise awareness and funds to combat child poverty. This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley will co-host the special, with appearances from Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Milo Ventimiglia, and many more stars. There may not be a Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel this year, but you can still tune in to laugh, cry, and support a worthy cause. —T.A.
Labor of Love
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox
Series Debut
Fox delivers a new entry into the relationship/dating genre with this series a wannabe mother is trying to find a baby daddy. where 41-year-old single career woman Kristy Katzmann is ready to have a baby and it looking for the right guy to help her make that happen. Hosted by Sex and the City alum Kristin Davis, who has adopted two children of her own and has a bit of an understanding of Kristy's situation, the show starts with 15 men who are put through weekly challenges that test their parenting and partnership skills. After eight weeks of tests and dates, Kristy will have to decide if she's found the right guy to spend her life with and be the father of her future child, or pursue motherhood on her own. —Gerrad Hall
