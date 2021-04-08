What to Watch on Thursday: Katey Sagal fights the power in Erin Brockovich-inspired Rebel
And Everything's Gonna Be Okay returns for season 2 on Freeform, and part two of the Top Chef season premiere.
Rebel
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC
Series Debut
For fans left wanting to know more about Erin Brockovich after the success of the 2000 film starring Julia Roberts, ABC's Rebel is what you need in your life. Katey Sagal portrays the titular bad ass, known for taking on corporations in defense of the everyday man, in a series loosely based on Brockovich's life. Rebel is a woman who doesn't take no for an answer, often bending the rules to prove she's willing to break the rules for the higher good — even if she ends up in jail again. There are plenty of special and interesting people who have her back, including two of her ex-husbands (James Lesure, Matthew Glave), her three children (Ariela Barer, Lex Scott Davis, and Kevin Segers), and her boss Cruz (Andy Garcia), who isn't sure whether to celebrate her or fire her — again. As the premiere ends, Rebel gets the surprise of the decade as she celebrates her wedding anniversary to Grady (John Corbett) setting up an explosive debut season. —Rosy Cordero
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Top Chef and what Nicole Byer is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Meet the Press Reports (season premiere) — NBC News NOW/Peacock
8:30 p.m.
United States of Al — CBS
9 p.m.
Last Man Standing (new timeslot) — Fox
Exterminate All the Brutes (finale) — HBO
9:30 p.m.
B Positive — CBS
The Moodys — Fox
10 p.m.
Clarice — CBS
Chef Boot Camp (series debut) — Food Network
Law & Order: Organized Crime — NBC
Everything's Gonna Be Okay (season premiere) — Freeform
Streaming
No Activity (season premiere) — Paramount+
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments