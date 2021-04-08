What to Watch on Thursday: Katey Sagal fights the power in Erin Brockovich-inspired Rebel

Series Debut

For fans left wanting to know more about Erin Brockovich after the success of the 2000 film starring Julia Roberts, ABC's Rebel is what you need in your life. Katey Sagal portrays the titular bad ass, known for taking on corporations in defense of the everyday man, in a series loosely based on Brockovich's life. Rebel is a woman who doesn't take no for an answer, often bending the rules to prove she's willing to break the rules for the higher good — even if she ends up in jail again. There are plenty of special and interesting people who have her back, including two of her ex-husbands (James Lesure, Matthew Glave), her three children (Ariela Barer, Lex Scott Davis, and Kevin Segers), and her boss Cruz (Andy Garcia), who isn't sure whether to celebrate her or fire her — again. As the premiere ends, Rebel gets the surprise of the decade as she celebrates her wedding anniversary to Grady (John Corbett) setting up an explosive debut season. —Rosy Cordero