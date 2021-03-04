What to Watch on Thursday: The Real World Homecoming reunites the original reality show cast

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Who knew there was such a sinister story behind the Myers-Briggs test? The new documentary Persona explores the unexpected origin story of America's obsession with personality testing and its implications. The doc reveals the history of the world-famous Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, while raising a slew of ethical questions and demonstrating how some personality tests may do more harm than good, such as impacting online dating matches or job prospects. It's an eye-opening look at the ways that ideas about personality have shaped our society, not always for the better. —Tyler Aquilina

The Real World Homecoming: New York

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

Series Debut

Nearly 30 years after the very first season of The Real World, those same "seven strangers...picked to live in a loft" are reuniting — in that same loft — for this six-part special event. Andre, Becky, Eric, Heather, Julie, Kevin, and Norman are looking back on that social experiment that impacted pop culture in unimaginable ways, as they have new conversations about still-relevant topics and keep it real. —Gerrad Hall

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

SpongeBob's latest underwater journey takes us to the land of riches and instant gratification, Atlantic City, where King Poseidon has "snailnapped" Gary to use as his anti-aging cream. SpongeBob's friends Patrick, Sandy, and yes, even Mr. Krabs must do whatever's necessary to keep SpongeBob on track to get back his favorite pet. Otto, a robot voiced by Awkwafina, initially seems to help our heroes along the way, but it is quickly revealed that it has a mind of its own. As with David Hasselhoff and Antonio Banderas in the past, celebrities show up in droves to celebrate our favorite yellow critter on the big screen (although this time streaming on Paramount+). Keanu Reeves plays a wise tumbleweed named Sage. Tiffany Haddish, Danny Trejo, Snoop Dogg, and Reggie Watts also costar. —Omar Sanchez

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

Series Debut

All heroes have an origin story. For SpongeBob SquarePants, his journey to becoming one of the best cooks under the sea starts as a kid at Kamp Koral, a summer camp where our favorite characters from the original series are just beginning to learn their true strengths. The eager-beaver SpongeBob rooms with the unabashedly unaware Patrick and their uppity camp counselor, Squidward, who is yet to become the Negative Nellie we've come to know on the long-running Nickelodeon show. The spin-off also brings on two new characters who add a wrinkle to the SpongeBob story, Nobby and Narlene, spunky yet spontaneous narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp. During their stay, SpongeBob and the gang learn life lessons like how to be patient (through jellyfish catching) and resisting temptation (see: the Sugar Squeeze in episode two). —OS

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network

8:30 p.m.

B Positive — CBS

9 p.m.

Call Me Kat — Fox

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Clarice — CBS

Dateline ("The Woman With No Name") — NBC

The TS Madison Experience (series debut) — WEtv

Streaming

The Walrus and the Whistleblower (doc) — Discovery+

Baron Noir (season premiere) — Topic