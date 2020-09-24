What to Watch on Thursday: The RHONY wives say goodbye to Dorinda, and this season

The Real Housewives of New York City

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

The distanced, dozenth RHONY reunion comes to its conclusion in part three, where the ladies will address the last of this season’s dramas, for which discussion Ramona appears to take a page from Lisa Rinna’s book and break out a pile of text-message printouts. The episode will also mark Dorinda’s final appearance as a full-time Housewife; here’s to making it nice one last time. —Mary Sollosi

Haute Dog

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Series Debut

Get ready for lots of doggone puns, ‘cause you’re in for a treat with this new competition. Competing for the title of “Best in Show” and $10,000, dog groomers engage in various difficult — er, ruff? — challenges, judged by celebrity dog stylist Jess Rona and actor/comedian Robin Thede. Comedian Matt Rogers hosts, and their color commentary is pawsitively delightful. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud (season premiere) — ABC

9 p.m.

Press Your Luck (season premiere) — ABC

Agents of Chaos (doc, part 2) — HBO

9:30 p.m.

Celebrity Game Face (season finale) — E!

10 p.m.

Match Game (season premiere) — ABC

Bridezillas (season premiere) — WEtv

Streaming

The Murders at White House Farm (docuseries debut) — HBO Max