What to Watch on Thursday: The RHONY wives say goodbye to Dorinda, and this season
The Real Housewives of New York City
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo
The distanced, dozenth RHONY reunion comes to its conclusion in part three, where the ladies will address the last of this season’s dramas, for which discussion Ramona appears to take a page from Lisa Rinna’s book and break out a pile of text-message printouts. The episode will also mark Dorinda’s final appearance as a full-time Housewife; here’s to making it nice one last time. —Mary Sollosi
Haute Dog
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Series Debut
Get ready for lots of doggone puns, ‘cause you’re in for a treat with this new competition. Competing for the title of “Best in Show” and $10,000, dog groomers engage in various difficult — er, ruff? — challenges, judged by celebrity dog stylist Jess Rona and actor/comedian Robin Thede. Comedian Matt Rogers hosts, and their color commentary is pawsitively delightful. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Celebrity Family Feud (season premiere) — ABC
9 p.m.
Press Your Luck (season premiere) — ABC
Agents of Chaos (doc, part 2) — HBO
9:30 p.m.
Celebrity Game Face (season finale) — E!
10 p.m.
Match Game (season premiere) — ABC
Star Trek: Discovery (broadcast premiere) — CBS
Bridezillas (season premiere) — WEtv
Streaming
The Murders at White House Farm (docuseries debut) — HBO Max
*times are ET and subject to change
