What to Watch on Thursday: A socially distanced RHONY reunion

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Real Housewives of New York City

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Bravo’s Big Apple wives reunite (in person but socially distanced, unlike their Zooming SoCal counterparts) after an uneven season to pick apart the dramas that kept them screaming at each other all summer. Will the return of Tinsley bring out the worst in Dorinda? Will Ramona ever tell Leah what she did that was so hurtful, it’s hurtful that she can’t even figure out what it was? Will Sonja’s facelift live up to the hype? Time will tell! —Mary Sollosi

Related content:

Unpregnant

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

“Teen abortion road trip” is hardly your typical premise for a buddy comedy. But HBO Max’s Unpregnant skillfully navigates that difficult road, tackling a heavy topic with both empathy and humor. The always-excellent Haley Lu Richardson stars as Veronica, a type-A Missouri high schooler facing an unexpected pregnancy. She can’t rely on her religious family or vapid friends, and she can’t obtain an abortion procedure in her home state without parental consent. So, she maps out a route to the nearest clinic in Albuquerque, N.M., and she recruits the only person she knows with an available car: her ex-best friend Bailey (Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira). Together, the two girls set out on an eventful excursion across the Southwest, resulting in a trip that’s both quirky and heartfelt. —Devan Coggan

Related content:

Julie and the Phantoms

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Calling all High School Musical, Descendants, and Dirty Dancing fans: Kenny Ortega has done it again. His new Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms is just the latest in his long line of musical hit projects, but this time, he’s helped to create a whole album of feel-good and emotional anthems alongside an entertaining and sweet series. Starring newcomer Madison Reyes as high schooler Julie, the series begins a year after her mom died, and she’s lost her passion for music as a result. But when the ghosts of three dreamy teen musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, they help her rediscover the magic of her music and she’s inspired to start singing and writing songs again. Meanwhile, they realize that playing with her is the only way the world can hear their music again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms. And, to put it simply, they rock. —Sydney Bucksbaum

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Holey Moley (season finale) — ABC

9 p.m.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Part One — ABC

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive — Nat Geo

Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! (series debut) — WEtv

10 p.m.

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story with Robin Roberts — ABC

Celebrity Game Face — E!

10:30 p.m.

My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps (series debut) — TLC

Streaming

The Gift (season premiere) — Netflix

The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show (documentary) — Peacock

Black Boys (documentary) — Peacock