What to Watch on Thursday: Raised by Wolves unleashes its 'mind-blower' season finale

Gangs of London

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on AMC+

Series Debut

In this U.K.-set crime drama, Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole plays Sean Wallace, a London gangster attempting to discover who assassinated his father (Colm Meaney) and prevent dad’s vast criminal empire from disintegrating. "Sean has found himself in a situation now where he is not only mourning the death of his father, who he reveres and hero-worships, but is about to fill his shoes, while the rest of the city is circling around him like vultures," says the show’s co-creator, director Gareth Evans (The Raid). The result is far removed from the average British drama — and not just because of its extreme violence. "When I watched it I felt, I don’t think I’ve seen anything like this on telly before, especially coming out of the U.K.," says Pippa Bennett-Warner, who plays the daughter of Meaney’s business partner. "I feel America’s really good at putting blockbusters on telly and England is always slightly, I feel, behind. But, with Gangs, each episode could be a film." —Clark Collis

Raised by Wolves

Image zoom Coco Van Oppens/HBO MAX

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Season Finale

Abubakar Salim plays the android “Father” on the Ridley Scott-executive produced future-set sci-fi show — and the way he talks about the season 1 finale would give R2-D2 chills. "The show keeps sending you curveballs — you just wait," says the actor. "Honestly, this finale is such a mind-blower. It poses more questions but, at the same time, thinking about it will give you more answers. I’d love you to literally call me after you’ve seen it and tell me your thoughts because it’s something. It’s definitely something." —CC

A World of Calm

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Series Debut

What ELSE to Watch

12:30 p.m.

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween (month-long event kick-off) — Freeform

7 p.m.

Death in Paradise (U.S. debut) — Ovation

8 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud — ABC

9 p.m.

Press Your Luck — ABC

Let's Be Real (satirical election-themed special) — Fox

10 p.m.

Match Game — ABC

CripTales (series debut) — BBC America

Streaming

The Salisbury Poisonings (series debut) — AMC+

Code 404 (series debut) — Peacock