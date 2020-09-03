What to Watch on Thursday: Ridley Scott's android saga Raised by Wolves joins the HBO Max pack

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Raised by Wolves

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Series Debut

What is it with Ridley Scott and androids? In this new show from the director of Alien and Blade Runner, a pair of humanoid robots, named Mother and Father, start a new settlement on the planet Kepler-22b after Earth is rendered uninhabitable after a religious war. “It’s the end of the world — we have self-destructed,” says Scott, who directed the first two episodes and is an executive producer on the show. “The technology is able to send off a few survivors to a new planet. The androids set up home with human embryos and start from scratch.”

Vikings alum Travis Fimmel plays Marcus, a member of a rival group called the Mithraic, who object to the idea of androids raising children. “Travis, I was fascinated by when I watched, frankly, a lot of the Vikings,” says Scott. “Marcus seems to be a leader, part of the new pioneers that have just landed, except he has a much more complex story.” —Clark Collis

A.P. Bio

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Season Premiere

Class is back in session at Whitlock High School. After being canceled following two seasons on NBC, A.P. Bio has been revived for a third season on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock. The high school comedy is led by the hilarious duo of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia vet Glenn Howerton and standup comedian Patton Oswalt, who, respectively, play uninterested-in-teaching-teacher Jack Griffin and dying-for-his-attention Principal Ralph Durbin. “I feel like I've been very lucky to be involved with some projects that I'm proud of, and I just think there's something really special with this show,” Howerton previously told EW in a joint conversation with Oswalt. “It's funny and it's got heart, but it's also dark. It's got a lot of stuff that I personally respond to as a fan of things.” —Derek Lawrence

The Real Housewives of New York City

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Season Finale

As the RHONY ladies’ 12th season winds to a close, they’ll be pulling some old dramas up from the lower level, including Tinsley-bashing, cabaret tensions, and Ramona and Sonja’s longtime habit of accidentally dating the same eligible (?) New York bachelors — and all against the backdrop of a drag-themed holiday party! If this season closer doesn’t get you feelin’ Jovani, nothing will. —Mary Sollosi

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Holey Moley — ABC

9 p.m.

To Tell the Truth (2-hour season finale) — ABC

10 p.m.

Celebrity Game Face — E!

Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop (series debut) — TLC

Streaming

The Sounds (series debut) — Acorn TV

Young Wallander (series debut) — Netflix

Love, Guaranteed (movie) — Netflix

We Got This (series debut) — Sundance Now

Release (series debut) — Topic