What to Watch on Thursday: Punky Brewster is back with Peacock's revival

Luda Can't Cook

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Discovery+

Rapper. Actor. Chef? It is TBD whether Chris Bridges — a.k.a. Ludacris — is a culinary master-in-the-making given the name of his new special, but he's sure gonna try to not act a fool as James Beard Award-nominated Chef Meherwan Irani teaches the Fast and Furious actor how to make some of his favorite Indian dishes. After learning the basics — layering spices, braising, curry — he's put to the test and says "move, chef, get out the way" to prepare a menu of Indian dishes for some VIPs, including his mom. Are rapping and acting still his primary money maker? Will he crash and burn in the kitchen? Is this just a fantasy or does he have a future in food? —Gerrad Hall

Punky Brewster

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Reboot Debut

Holy Macanoli! Punky Brewster (Soleil Moon Frye) and her best friend Cherie (Cherie Johnson) are back with new adventures in Peacock's revival. Our protagonist is now a divorced mom-of-three who gets along better with her ex-husband Travis (Freddie Prinze Jr.) since their separation. Could their newfound friendship kindle something better and new? Prinze tells EW, "I think there always has to be a chance, right? Otherwise, there's no hope." And Punky isn't the only one dealing with the matters of the heart. Cherie has a serious girlfriend, a lawyer named Lauren (Jasika Nicole) who keeps Cherie on her toes. As much fun as it's been on nostalgia alone, the writers do a great job of refreshing a lovable series across 10 episodes that are perfect for the grown-up kids from the Punky Power generation, as well as newbies who just want to have fun. We have to show some love to the young talent who have taken over the colorful treehouse: Diego (Noah Cottrell), Daniel (Oliver De Los Santos), Hannah (Lauren Lindsey Donzis), and Izzy (Quinn Copeland). —Rosy Cordero

She's the Boss

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10:30 p.m. on USA

Series Debut

USA's new reality series She's the Boss follows entrepreneur Nicole Walters, who works to build and run her multimillion-dollar marketing empire while balancing life at home with her husband Josh, a stay-at-home lawyer. Along with their three adopted daughters and Walters' executive assistant and best friend Eddie, the couple are building a modern-day family while juggling careers, obstacles, laughter, and love. —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network

8:30 p.m.

B Positive — CBS

9 p.m.

Call Me Kat — Fox

Floribama Shore (season premiere) — MTV

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Clarice — CBS

Dateline ("Noise in the Night") — NBC

Streaming

Millennials (series debut) — ALLBLK

Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story (doc) — Discovery+

Close Enough (season premiere) — HBO Max

Trans in Trumpland (docuseries debut) — VOD/Topic

A Glitch in the Matrix (movie) — VOD