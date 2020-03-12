What to Watch on Thursday: Serena Williams helps crown a winner on Project Runway finale
Everything's Gonna Be Okay
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. on Freeform
Season Finale
As much as Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is about Nicholas (Josh Thomas) becoming guardian of his half-sisters, it is also been about Matilda’s (Kayla Cromer) journey as a high school senior. Over the course of the season she has been checking things off her bucket list in preparation for going off the college, specifically at Juilliard. Her arc has given us the funny, awkward, and painful moments of being a teenager, as well as opening up conversations about autism and consent, and much more. Having received her acceptance letter, the family is off to the Big Apple to see if Matilda is ready to be on her own as a college student. This trio has grieved and thrived together, and now they take on another test during the charming comedy’s first season finale. —Alamin Yohannes
Project Runway
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo
Season Finale
Last week, Project Runway designers — and viewers — were left hanging to find out if all four would get to show at New York Fashion Week or if one — or more! — would be sent packing as host Karlie Kloss warned. Will Victoria finally put Moldova on the map? Will one of Geoffrey’s models get swallowed alive by a giant puffy jacket? Will Nancy finally stick it to the designers who trash-talked her looks? Will Sergio prove that copious amounts of fringe can inspire climate change awareness? (Honey, Jane Fonda already pulled that off with one red coat!) Serena Williams joins the judges to decide who gets $250,000, a feature in ELLE, and a mentorship with the Council of Fashion Designers of America. (If it’s Sergio, hopefully they aren’t met with the blank stares he gave mentor Christian Siriano all season long.) —Jillian Sederholm
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
Outmatched — Fox
The Unicorn (season finale) — CBS
9 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
Indebted — NBC
Carol's Second Act (season finale) — CBS
10 p.m.
Tommy — CBS
Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka (series debut) — WE tv
Streaming
Star Trek: Picard — CBS All Access
*times are ET and subject to change
