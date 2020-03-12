What to Watch on Thursday: Serena Williams helps crown a winner on Project Runway finale

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Everything's Gonna Be Okay

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. on Freeform

Season Finale

As much as Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is about Nicholas (Josh Thomas) becoming guardian of his half-sisters, it is also been about Matilda’s (Kayla Cromer) journey as a high school senior. Over the course of the season she has been checking things off her bucket list in preparation for going off the college, specifically at Juilliard. Her arc has given us the funny, awkward, and painful moments of being a teenager, as well as opening up conversations about autism and consent, and much more. Having received her acceptance letter, the family is off to the Big Apple to see if Matilda is ready to be on her own as a college student. This trio has grieved and thrived together, and now they take on another test during the charming comedy’s first season finale. —Alamin Yohannes

Related content:

Project Runway

Image zoom Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Season Finale

Last week, Project Runway designers — and viewers — were left hanging to find out if all four would get to show at New York Fashion Week or if one — or more! — would be sent packing as host Karlie Kloss warned. Will Victoria finally put Moldova on the map? Will one of Geoffrey’s models get swallowed alive by a giant puffy jacket? Will Nancy finally stick it to the designers who trash-talked her looks? Will Sergio prove that copious amounts of fringe can inspire climate change awareness? (Honey, Jane Fonda already pulled that off with one red coat!) Serena Williams joins the judges to decide who gets $250,000, a feature in ELLE, and a mentorship with the Council of Fashion Designers of America. (If it’s Sergio, hopefully they aren’t met with the blank stares he gave mentor Christian Siriano all season long.) —Jillian Sederholm

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Station 19 — ABC

Last Man Standing — Fox

Katy Keene — The CW

Young Sheldon — CBS

8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — NBC

Outmatched — Fox

The Unicorn (season finale) — CBS

9 p.m.

The Bold Type — Freeform

Deputy — Fox

Will & Grace — NBC

Mom (150th episode) — CBS

Grey's Anatomy — ABC

Legacies — The CW

9:30 p.m.

Indebted — NBC

Carol's Second Act (season finale) — CBS

10 p.m.

A Million Little Things — ABC

Tommy — CBS

The Sinner — USA

Better Things — FX

Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka (series debut) — WE tv

Streaming

Devs — Hulu

Star Trek: Picard — CBS All Access

*times are ET and subject to change