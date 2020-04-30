What to Watch on Thursday: Parks and Rec cast reunites for a special quarantine episode
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
A Parks and Recreation Special
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. on NBC
Just in time for when many are finishing up their comforting quaran-stream binge of the beloved NBC sitcom, Parks and Recreation returns for a reunion episode benefitting Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. While the series finale gave an update on what everybody is up to all the way in 2065, the new episode gives insight on that one moment in between time jumps, when Leslie Knope and her merry band of Pawnee Parks department alumni are keeping their bond strong over video chat while everyone is supposed to be social distancing. —Marcus Jones
Related content:
- Everything we know about the Parks and Recreation reunion episode
- Amy Poehler can't remember the plot of Parks and Recreation
- Nick Offerman reveals how they pulled off Ron's Scottish adventure on Parks and Rec
How to Get Away With Murder
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC
With only three episodes left, How to Get Away With Murder is only amping up the WTF factor. Tom Verica returns as Sam Keating, Annalise’s dead husband whose murder was the inciting incident for this whole mess. Only it turns out Sam might not just be the villain we’ve spent six seasons believing he was. Tonight’s episode delves into his truly jaw-dropping demons that leave us saying "Forget it, Sam, it’s Middleton." —Maureen Lee Lenker
Related content:
- The How to Get Away With Murder cast chooses their favorite murders from the series
- Rome Flynn breaks down Annalise's surprising How to Get Away With Murder decision
- How to Get Away With Murder star Jack Falahee on Connor and Michaela's decision, 'big lie'
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (new timeslot) — ABC
Last Man Standing (season finale) — Fox
Jersey Shore Family Vacation — MTV
The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation — NBC
Portals to Hell – Watching With the Osbournes — Travel Channel
8:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of New York City — Bravo
In the Dark — The CW
9:30 p.m.
Broke — CBS
10 p.m.
Top Chef: All Stars L.A. — Bravo
Tommy — CBS
Better Things (season finale) — FX
Council of Dads (special time) — NBC
Streaming
Soul City — Topic
Dangerous Lies (movie) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments