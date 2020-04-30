What to Watch on Thursday: Parks and Rec cast reunites for a special quarantine episode

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

A Parks and Recreation Special

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. on NBC

Just in time for when many are finishing up their comforting quaran-stream binge of the beloved NBC sitcom, Parks and Recreation returns for a reunion episode benefitting Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. While the series finale gave an update on what everybody is up to all the way in 2065, the new episode gives insight on that one moment in between time jumps, when Leslie Knope and her merry band of Pawnee Parks department alumni are keeping their bond strong over video chat while everyone is supposed to be social distancing. —Marcus Jones

Related content:

How to Get Away With Murder

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

With only three episodes left, How to Get Away With Murder is only amping up the WTF factor. Tom Verica returns as Sam Keating, Annalise’s dead husband whose murder was the inciting incident for this whole mess. Only it turns out Sam might not just be the villain we’ve spent six seasons believing he was. Tonight’s episode delves into his truly jaw-dropping demons that leave us saying "Forget it, Sam, it’s Middleton." —Maureen Lee Lenker

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (new timeslot) — ABC

Young Sheldon — CBS

Katy Keene — The CW

Last Man Standing (season finale) — Fox

Jersey Shore Family Vacation — MTV

The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation — NBC

Portals to Hell – Watching With the Osbournes — Travel Channel

8:30 p.m.

Man With a Plan — CBS

9 p.m.

Station 19 — ABC

The Real Housewives of New York City — Bravo

In the Dark — The CW

9:30 p.m.

Broke — CBS

10 p.m.

Top Chef: All Stars L.A. — Bravo

Tommy — CBS

Better Things (season finale) — FX

Council of Dads (special time) — NBC

Streaming

Soul City — Topic

Dangerous Lies (movie) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change