What to Watch on Thursday: Legacies revisits TVD history with 'Salvatore: The Musical'

Summer House

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Season Premiere

Call it quarantine Bravo-style: Summer House follows nine friends as they live, work, and party together under one roof in the Hamptons 24/7, which is basically what many of us have been doing since last March — minus the Hamptons part. And the partying part. And the "nine friends" part. Anyway, the new season was filmed amid the pandemic last summer, featuring a new roommate who's helped fight COVID as an ICU nurse, and the return of Danielle Olivera as a full-time cast member. Though the roomies will try to let loose, relax, and forget their stresses for a bit, there will still be an abundance of drama as relationships are tested and old flames are revisited. Like we said, Bravo-style. —Tyler Aquilina

Legacies

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

The students of the Salvatore School are ready to dig into the history of the school — otherwise known as everything that happened on The Vampire Diaries — with "Salvatore: The Musical." The school production tells the classic tale of Elena Gilbert (as played by Josie), the vampire brothers (as played by Jed and Kaleb) who stole her heart, and yes, even all those doppelganger shenanigans. The result is an incredibly fun, incredibly nostalgic hour of television for Vampire Diaries fans. —Samantha Highfill

Fast Foodies

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10:30 p.m. on truTV

Series Debut

If you were one of the many who tried to replicate famous fast-food chicken sandwiches during quarantine, this show is for you. In Fast Foodies, three award-winning chefs — Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland and Top Chef winners Kristen Kish, and Jeremy Ford — will compete to not only replicate popular restaurant items but also remix those dishes, putting their own spin on them. Joining them are celebrity guests including Joel McHale, Andy Richter, James Van Der Beek, Amanda Seales, and Fortune Feimster. In the end, one person takes home the Chompionship Trophy. Which, sadly, is not made of chocolate. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Walker — The CW

Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Call Me Kat — Fox

Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny — MTV

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Impractical Jokers (season premiere) — truTV

11 p.m.

Impractical Jokers: After Show (series debut) — truTV

Streaming

Mary McCartney Serves It Up (series debut) — Discovery+

The Murders (U.S. streaming debut) — Sundance Now