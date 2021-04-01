What to Watch on Thursday: Elliot Stabler returns to the Law & Order-verse

Christopher Meloni is back for an SVU/Organized Crime crossover event; plus, The Challenge migrates to Paramount+ for its new All Stars season.

Made for Love

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Series Debut

Welcome to Made for Love, the HBO Max adaptation of Alissa Nutting's best-selling novel, or as star Cristin Milioti describes it, "a sci-fi, dark comedy, family, emotional, survivor story." The Palm Springs breakout plays Hazel Green, a woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to controlling tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Aladdin's Billy Magnussen). But this is no easy split, considering she soon discovers that he's implanted a surveillance device, a.k.a. the Made for Love chip, in her brain, which allows him to track and see her every move and thought. Hazel seeks asylum in familiar surroundings, reuniting with her widowed father, Herbert (Ray Romano), and meeting his new synthetic partner, Diane. "Privacy and autonomy are very precious to me, and the idea that someone could implant a chip in your brain and see everything you see and know everything you think is a special type of hell," Milioti tells EW. "Because then you would be afraid to think, and if you're afraid to think, how are you a human?" —Derek Lawrence

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Paradise City star Booboo Stewart is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

The Challenge: All Stars

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

Season Premiere

Mark! Ruthie! Alton! Laterrian! Beth! Teck! Trishelle! Yes! Katie! Ace! Jisela! Arissa! If hearing all these names grouped together just brought you back 20 years, then get ready for the nostalgic ride of your '90s MTV-loving life with The Challenge: All Stars. The nine-episode special season — streaming on Paramount+ — reunites all your favorites from Real World/Road Rules Challenge (back when it was actually called that!) and drops them into the new school format of The Challenge. And this time, they're not playing for speaker systems or T-Mobile Sidekicks… they're battling for the grand prize of half a million dollars. Do these reality TV veterans have what it takes to dominate the physical, social, and mental game decades after their last appearances? It's time to find out! —Sydney Bucksbaum

Related content:

Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m./10 p.m. on NBC

Series Debut

No one has ever (or will ever) refer to Special Victims Unit as comfort food, but it will sure feel like it tonight when Elliott Stabler (Christopher Meloni) returns to say hello to his old friend Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). But he's not going back to work at the 16th Precinct. Following his appearance on SVU, Meloni will jump over to the spin-off Organized Crime, about a special unit that hunts down bad mobsters in the Big Apple. NYC wise guys are no joke, but our money's on Stabler — a Zaddy if we've ever seen one. —Lynette Rice

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al (series debut) — CBS

9 p.m.

The Moodys (season premiere) — Fox

Total Fiasco (Dillon Francis virtual concert experience) — Wave

9:30 p.m.

B Positive (new timeslot) — CBS

10 p.m.

Clarice — CBS

Streaming

The Great Pottery Throw Down (season premiere) — HBO Max

Worn Stories (series debut) — Netflix

Creepshow (season premiere) — Shudder

An Ordinary Woman (series debut) — Topic

*times are ET and subject to change