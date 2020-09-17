What to Watch on Thursday: The Kardashians kontend with COVID-19 in penultimate KUWTK premiere

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on E!

Season Premiere

While the family just announced their show is on its last legs, it will be a while until the Kardashians reach the finish line. For now, this new season brings an inside look at how the family is handling the global pandemic (did Khloé really get sick?). Counter to that literal world-shifting change, though, is another familiar, by now comforting, story line about reality TV’s greatest will-they-won’t-they couple, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, deciding whether to reunite and have a fourth child together. —Marcus Jones

Departure

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Series Debut

After a New York to London flight vanishes into thin air — or, cold Atlantic waters? — investigator Kendra Malley (The Good Wife's Archie Panjabi) is brought onto the case, plucked from leave by her boss (Christopher Plummer) after suffering a major loss in her personal life. The mystery factor turns up a few notches when a lone survivor is discovered. But what does she know? Was it terrorism? Pilot error...or worse, intentional? Mechanical? Each new discovery presents another suspect. And some you'll never see coming. Please put away your personal items and secure your tray table...we're been cleared for departure. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Part Deux — ABC

The Bradshaw Bunch (series debut) — E!

10 p.m.

Celebrity Game Face — E!

Streaming

Spides (U.S. series debut) — Crackle

Mo Willems and The Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let The Pigeon Do Storytime! — HBO Max

The Great Pottery Throw Down (series debut) — HBO Max

One Lane Bridge (U.S. series debut) — Sundance Now

Les Sauvages (series debut) — Topic

Drag Race Holland (series debut) — WOW Presents Plus