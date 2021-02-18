What to Watch on Thursday: It's a Sin brings the '80s London gay scene to HBO Max
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
It's a Sin
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Limited Series Debut
Years & Years lead singer Olly Alexander leads this ensemble cast of characters as Ritchie, one of in a group of young gay men and their straight female friend who are living their best lives while trying to make a name for themselves in 1980s London. As the AIDS epidemic spreads, the deadly virus eventually finds its way into their circle of friends. Created and written by Russell T. Davies (Queer as Folk, Doctor Who, Years and Years), the five-episode series is a more intimate and personal look at its effect on communities and families. You've been warned: tears will be shed. —Gerrad Hall
The Widower
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC
Miniseries Debut
This new three-part, 12-years-in-the-making series from the producers of Dateline focuses on a decade-long investigation of Thomas Randolph, an eccentric Las Vegas man accused of killing his wife Sharon. As investigators dig deeper, they find that Sharon was Randolph's sixth wife, and the fourth to die under mysterious circumstances. The Widower tracks Randolph over the course of 10 years, capturing the murder investigation in real time and featuring extensive interviews with detectives, lawyers, Randolph's surviving wives, his alleged victims' families, and Randolph himself. It's a compelling deep dive on a bizarre case packed with twists and turns. —Tyler Aquilina
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Walker — The CW
Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network
Your Attention Please: The Concert (special) — Hulu
8:30 p.m.
B Positive — CBS
9 p.m.
Call Me Kat — Fox
Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny — MTV
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
Clarice — CBS
The Vaccine: Conquering COVID (special) — Discovery
Streaming
Redeemed (movie) — BET+
Good Eats: The Return (new episodes) — Discovery+
Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here (series debut) — Peacock
La Línea Invisible (limited series debut) — Topic
*times are ET and subject to change
