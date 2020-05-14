What to Watch on Thursday: How to Get Away With Murder departs with a heart-stopping finale

Station 19

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ABC

Season Finale

A tumultuous and emotionally charged season of Station 19 wraps up with more questions than answers. Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) seems to have opened a Pandora’s Box while searching for answers about her deceased mother after dramatically losing both her father Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) and her childhood best friend Ryan (Alberto Frezza) in season 3. She’s losing herself in her grief and neglecting her husband Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe), who needs her now more than ever. With her mind full of doubts, can this new mystery save her or will it send her to an even darker place? —Rosy Cordero

How to Get Away With Murder

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Series Finale

How to Get Away With Murder comes to its killer conclusion this week, with the series finale. Annalise is on trial for nearly every murder committed on the series, facing a literal fight for her life. Her associates and the Keating Four try to find a way forward that will let them live with themselves. While Viola Davis promises an "honorable goodbye," perhaps it's best summed up by her costar Amirah Vann: "Bring the tissues and the wine." —Maureen Lee Lenker

