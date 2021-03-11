What to Watch on Thursday: Grey's Anatomy returns with another Station 19 crossover event

Generation

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Series Debut

Of course the shadow of Euphoria looms large over this new HBO Max offering, but it becomes clear upon watching Genaration how different the two teen shows are. Covering a diverse group of high school students who all fall at different points on the gender and sexuality spectrums, the new show leans more on the side of comedy. While familiar actors like Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton are highlights, part of the fun of the extremely bingeable show is seeing fresh faces like Uly Schlesinger, who plays a bisexual boy unintentionally stirring up trouble with his conservative family, and Chase Sui Wonders, an effortlessly cool school photographer who's like the glue between the young cast. —Marcus Jones

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus clips from Grey's Anatomy and The Real World Homecoming, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Station 19

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

The wait for the return of Station 19 is over and fans will finally learn what happens after the shocking events from episode 5, which saw Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe), Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan), and the mother of a child who was abducted get unfairly arrested for obstructing justice. That episode really leaned into the real-life struggles of Black Americans in the United States at the hands of law enforcement, so where it picks up will be a pivotal moment for the series as it adds to these important conversations around race that are long overdue. Will those unjustly treated find justice in episode 6? Could Sullivan face further hardship due to his arrest while already dealing with probation? The only thing that's certain at this point is that everyone will be affected by these events on both sides of the screen. —Rosy Cordero

Related content:

Grey's Anatomy

Image zoom Credit: Ron Batzdorff/ABC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ABC

Grey's Anatomy is returning from hiatus with a Station 19 crossover event as Meredith's fate remains unknown, DeLuca is determined to stop a sex trafficker, and Teddy's forced to face the mess she's made of her life. Spoiler: Audiences will be talking about this crossover's ending. —Samantha Highfill

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network

8:30 p.m.

B Positive — CBS

9 p.m.

Restaurant: Impossible (season premiere) — Food Network

Call Me Kat — Fox

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Clarice — CBS

COVID One Year Later: Life After Lockdown (Dateline special) — NBC

Streaming

Cold Courage (series debut) — AMC+

My Beautiful Stutter (doc) — Discovery+

*times are ET and subject to change