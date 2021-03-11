What to Watch on Thursday: Grey's Anatomy returns with another Station 19 crossover event
Plus, Generation, from executive producer Lena Dunham, arrives on HBO Max.
Generation
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Series Debut
Of course the shadow of Euphoria looms large over this new HBO Max offering, but it becomes clear upon watching Genaration how different the two teen shows are. Covering a diverse group of high school students who all fall at different points on the gender and sexuality spectrums, the new show leans more on the side of comedy. While familiar actors like Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton are highlights, part of the fun of the extremely bingeable show is seeing fresh faces like Uly Schlesinger, who plays a bisexual boy unintentionally stirring up trouble with his conservative family, and Chase Sui Wonders, an effortlessly cool school photographer who's like the glue between the young cast. —Marcus Jones
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus clips from Grey's Anatomy and The Real World Homecoming, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
Station 19
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
The wait for the return of Station 19 is over and fans will finally learn what happens after the shocking events from episode 5, which saw Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe), Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan), and the mother of a child who was abducted get unfairly arrested for obstructing justice. That episode really leaned into the real-life struggles of Black Americans in the United States at the hands of law enforcement, so where it picks up will be a pivotal moment for the series as it adds to these important conversations around race that are long overdue. Will those unjustly treated find justice in episode 6? Could Sullivan face further hardship due to his arrest while already dealing with probation? The only thing that's certain at this point is that everyone will be affected by these events on both sides of the screen. —Rosy Cordero
Related content:
Grey's Anatomy
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ABC
Grey's Anatomy is returning from hiatus with a Station 19 crossover event as Meredith's fate remains unknown, DeLuca is determined to stop a sex trafficker, and Teddy's forced to face the mess she's made of her life. Spoiler: Audiences will be talking about this crossover's ending. —Samantha Highfill
Related content:
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network
8:30 p.m.
B Positive — CBS
9 p.m.
Restaurant: Impossible (season premiere) — Food Network
Call Me Kat — Fox
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
A Million Little Things (returns) — ABC
Clarice — CBS
Streaming
Cold Courage (series debut) — AMC+
My Beautiful Stutter (doc) — Discovery+
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments