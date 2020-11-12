What to Watch on Thursday: Grey's Anatomy tackles COVID-19 in season 17 premiere

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Station 19

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

Station 19 will be dealing with the pandemic and the complicated events from season 3 when the show returns tonight. With Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) gone, the Seattle fire station will celebrate his life as Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) comes to terms with the loss and the knowledge that her mother hasn’t been dead for the last 20 years. She also will have to face the reality of her marriage to Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) who’s sorting out the skeletons in his own closet. And she won’t be the only one unpacking betrayal: Vic (Barrett Doss) has to find a new residence after Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) rescinded his invitation welcoming her to cohabitate. Little does she know, she didn’t do anything wrong — Dean is in love with her and he’s having trouble coming to term with those feelings. Fans can also expect the hardworking firefighters to crossover into Grey’s Anatomy, which is dealing with COVID-19 head on. —Rosy Cordero

Grey's Anatomy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

When Grey’s Anatomy returns for season 17, the normal hospital drama will be put on hold as the doctors come together to face their biggest challenge yet: COVID-19. The series will be incorporating the pandemic into the everyday lives of its characters, which means they’ll now have to navigate their already complicated relationships while wearing full PPE. (And given how season 16 ended, let’s hope Teddy has her apology to Owen ready.) —Samantha Highfill

Sesame Street

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Season Premiere

Sesame Street enters its 51st season(!) with celebrity guests including Issa Rae, Billy Porter, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, and Hailee Steinfeld, who's performing the show's new anthem, "I wonder…?; What if…?; Let’s try!" It's all part of the season's two-year curriculum on problem-solving and critical thinking to help kids handle problems at school and beyond. Probably wouldn't hurt for some adults to watch and learn from this, too. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

B Positive — CBS

9 p.m.

The Outpost — The CW

Total Bellas (season premiere) — E!

Transhood (doc) — HBO

9:30 p.m.

The Unicorn (season premiere) — CBS

10 p.m.

The Paley Center Presents Law & Order: Before They Were Stars (special) — NBC

Chrisley Knows Best (midseason premiere) — USA

10:30 p.m.

Miz and Mrs (midseason premiere) — USA

Streaming

Valley of Tears (series debut) — HBO Max

Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show — HBO Max

Full Bloom (series debut) — HBO Max