What to Watch on Thursday: Grey's Anatomy signs off for the season
The Good Fight
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on CBS All Access
Season Premiere
The Good Fight creators Michelle and Robert King are using their show to work through their frustrations with reality (as they always do). In the wild legal drama’s fourth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) and her co-workers are forced to adjust to a world where the rule of law no longer applies to everyone because something called “Memo 618” allows some people to ignore judicial rulings. According to the showrunners, this was inspired by the recent impeachment hearings during which it seemed like “suddenly subpoenas were optional,” says Michelle, with Robert adding, “What we wanted to do this year was play a season off of this idea that court systems start falling apart because of people’s willingness to say, ‘No, no, subpoenas apply to every other human being except for my circle of powerful friends.’” —Chancellor Agard
Grey's Anatomy
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ABC
Season Finale
The clock is running out as the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial work overtime to solve the mystery that is Richard Webber's latest illness. But that isn't the episode's only event: Amelia goes into labor on the day Teddy and Owen are trying to sneak away to get married. Shockingly, none of those things go perfectly as planned. —Samantha Highfill
Will & Grace
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC
Will & Grace is going retro in its final stretch of episodes, paying tribute to pioneering sitcom I Love Lucy as Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes), and Karen (Megan Mullally) all try to make the case for why they’re the Lucy Ricardo of their group, playing the comedy legend in recreations of some of the classic sitcom’s iconic scenes —“Vitameatavegamin," "Chocolate Factory," and "Grape-Stomping.” (Eric McCormack plays Ricky Ricardo in each vignette.) “I think I actually started to tear up when we got the news,” Messing, who portrays Lucy in the health tonic commercial where she inadvertently gets intoxicated, says about learning Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s kids granted permission to perform scenes. “I couldn't believe it. It really meant so much to me personally. It was an incredibly emotional experience. And it just felt like the ultimate gift for our last season.” And to that, we raise a glass of champagneameatavegamin. —Gerrad Hall
