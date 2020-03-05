What to Watch on Thursday: Alex Karev's farewell on Grey's Anatomy, Love Is Blind reunion

Image zoom

Grey's Anatomy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ABC

After 16 seasons — and quite a few Alex-less episodes — it's finally time for Grey's Anatomy to say farewell to another of its original interns. In his time on the show, Alex Karev evolved from the smartass intern who posted Izzie's modeling photos all over the locker room to the chief of surgery (with a love of helping children) who swept Jo off her feet. Now, we find out where he's been in recent weeks, and more importantly, where he's going next. —Samantha Highfill

Better Things

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Premiere

For three seasons now, Pamela Adlon has been producing the most authentic show about parenthood on TV — almost single-handedly. The story of working-actor Sam Fox (Adlon) and her three daughters, each realistically drawn — that is to say: alternately endearing, bratty, inspiring, and grating — has certainly evolved, with Adlon gradually imbuing it with a dreamlike aesthetic as she’s taken on directing duties solo. (“I like fluidity, cinematically, where it almost feels documentary-style,” she told EW last year. “I like things that make people have to figure it out on their own — which is also a way that the show is very dreamy.”) But now in its fourth cycle, Better Things looks all grown up. This season finds Sam’s ex Xander (Matthew Glave) worming his way back into his kids’ lives, troubled middle-child Frankie (Hannah Alligood) planning an unconventional bat-mitzvah, and a whole episode dedicated to a gay wedding in New Orleans. It may sound slight, but Better Things finds poetry in the mundane. And that seems to be more true every year. —David Canfield

Love Is Blind

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

We saw them fall in love in the pods. We watched them get engaged without ever seeing each other in person. We even saw some of them walk down the aisle to either get married — or get dumped at the altar. And now we’re going to see them all back together again for one last time. The first season of Love Is Blind was an absolute roller coaster, but the drama isn’t over just yet as Netflix reunited all the major couples followed on the show for a one-hour reunion special. Fans will get to see married couples Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Barnett, the couples who didn’t end up getting married including Jessica and Mark, Kelly and Kenny, and Giannina and Damian, plus Diamond and Carlton (a.k.a. the one couple who got engaged and broke up immediately after in the most intense blow-up ever) hash out all the major moments from season 1. Find out which couples are still together, which couples are back together, who broke up, who regrets doing the show, and more. —Sydney Bucksbaum

Devs

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Welcome to Devs. The new FX/Hulu miniseries from writer/director Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation) is a mystery wrapped inside a quantum puzzle box, but rest assured the opening episodes will guide you in gradually. After her boyfriend Sergei (Karl Glusman) gets a prestigious job at the titular tech company run by the mysterious Forest (Nick Offerman), computer engineer Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno) finds herself drawn into a mind-bending investigation that will interrogate the very nature of time and morality. —Christian Holub

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Station 19 — ABC

Last Man Standing — Fox

grown-ish — Freeform

Katy Keene — The CW

Superstore — NBC

Young Sheldon — CBS

8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — NBC

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay — Freeform

Outmatched — Fox

The Unicorn — CBS

9 p.m.

The Bold Type — Freeform

Deputy — Fox

Project Runway — Bravo

Will & Grace — NBC

Mom — CBS

9:30 p.m.

Indebted — NBC

Carol's Second Act — CBS

10 p.m.

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

A Million Little Things — ABC

Tommy — CBS

The Sinner — USA

Impractical Jokers (season finale) — truTV

Streaming

Star Trek: Picard — CBS All Access

*times are ET and subject to change