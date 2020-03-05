What to Watch on Thursday: Alex Karev's farewell on Grey's Anatomy, Love Is Blind reunion
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Grey's Anatomy
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ABC
After 16 seasons — and quite a few Alex-less episodes — it's finally time for Grey's Anatomy to say farewell to another of its original interns. In his time on the show, Alex Karev evolved from the smartass intern who posted Izzie's modeling photos all over the locker room to the chief of surgery (with a love of helping children) who swept Jo off her feet. Now, we find out where he's been in recent weeks, and more importantly, where he's going next. —Samantha Highfill
Related content:
- 3 burning questions surrounding Justin Chambers’ exit as Karev on Grey’s Anatomy
- Grey's Anatomy has a new intern — watch Beanie Feldstein in first look
- Grey’s Anatomy recap: Is DeLuca losing it?
Better Things
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX
Season Premiere
For three seasons now, Pamela Adlon has been producing the most authentic show about parenthood on TV — almost single-handedly. The story of working-actor Sam Fox (Adlon) and her three daughters, each realistically drawn — that is to say: alternately endearing, bratty, inspiring, and grating — has certainly evolved, with Adlon gradually imbuing it with a dreamlike aesthetic as she’s taken on directing duties solo. (“I like fluidity, cinematically, where it almost feels documentary-style,” she told EW last year. “I like things that make people have to figure it out on their own — which is also a way that the show is very dreamy.”) But now in its fourth cycle, Better Things looks all grown up. This season finds Sam’s ex Xander (Matthew Glave) worming his way back into his kids’ lives, troubled middle-child Frankie (Hannah Alligood) planning an unconventional bat-mitzvah, and a whole episode dedicated to a gay wedding in New Orleans. It may sound slight, but Better Things finds poetry in the mundane. And that seems to be more true every year. —David Canfield
Related content:
- Better Things season 3 is a miracle of minutiae: EW review
- Get first look at Sharon Stone's Better Things guest appearance
- How Pamela Adlon is turning life's messiness into essential art with Better Things
Love Is Blind
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
We saw them fall in love in the pods. We watched them get engaged without ever seeing each other in person. We even saw some of them walk down the aisle to either get married — or get dumped at the altar. And now we’re going to see them all back together again for one last time. The first season of Love Is Blind was an absolute roller coaster, but the drama isn’t over just yet as Netflix reunited all the major couples followed on the show for a one-hour reunion special. Fans will get to see married couples Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Barnett, the couples who didn’t end up getting married including Jessica and Mark, Kelly and Kenny, and Giannina and Damian, plus Diamond and Carlton (a.k.a. the one couple who got engaged and broke up immediately after in the most intense blow-up ever) hash out all the major moments from season 1. Find out which couples are still together, which couples are back together, who broke up, who regrets doing the show, and more. —Sydney Bucksbaum
Related content:
- Love Is Blind creator on all that altar-dumping in the season finale
- Jessica reveals she 'tried to leave' Love Is Blind but 'wasn't able to'
- Everything to know about the Love Is Blind reunion special
Devs
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Welcome to Devs. The new FX/Hulu miniseries from writer/director Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation) is a mystery wrapped inside a quantum puzzle box, but rest assured the opening episodes will guide you in gradually. After her boyfriend Sergei (Karl Glusman) gets a prestigious job at the titular tech company run by the mysterious Forest (Nick Offerman), computer engineer Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno) finds herself drawn into a mind-bending investigation that will interrogate the very nature of time and morality. —Christian Holub
Related content:
- Devs review: Alex Garland's thriller splits EW's critics
- Devs star Nick Offerman previews his unique ‘genius coder’ character
- Cast, creators preview Devs at New York Comic-Con: 'It's a show about everything'
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay — Freeform
Outmatched — Fox
The Unicorn — CBS
9 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
Indebted — NBC
Carol's Second Act — CBS
10 p.m.
Tommy — CBS
Impractical Jokers (season finale) — truTV
Streaming
Star Trek: Picard — CBS All Access
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments