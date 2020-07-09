What to Watch on Thursday: HBO Max is Expecting Amy with Amy Schumer's new docuseries

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Expecting Amy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Docuseries Debut

Sure, she knows how to make audiences cry from laughing. But with her new three-part docuseries, Amy Schumer will also make you cry from sympathy and empathy and all those gushy emotions as she documents her incredibly difficult pregnancy, all the while working on what became her March 2019 Netflix stand-up special, Growing. Schumer has never been shy about sharing details of her personal life, especially if it's good for a laugh, but she displays an entirely different kind of vulnerability here, detailing the hyperemesis gravidarum (basically, an extreme form of "morning sickness") from which she suffered that resulted in persistent nausea and dehydration for most of her pregnancy. (Seriously, it's really bad.) Working on her new, and very personal, comedy set when she could, even delaying her tour and the filming of that special, her husband Chris Fischer is constantly by her side — he's the embodiment of "supportive husband" throughout. And the tables are turned when, after some encouragement from Schumer to get tested, he learns he is on the autism spectrum. Honest, exposed (in more ways than one), emotional, and insightful, you've never seen Amy Schumer like this. —Gerrad Hall

Cannonball

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on USA

Series Debut

You know how on Wipeout or American Ninja Warrior contestants have to cross the obstacle course without ending up in the water below them? Well, in the new competition Cannonball — hosted by WWE superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz — all of the obstacles involve water. From a 100-foot waterslide (weeeeee!) to a drop tower that sends the competitors rocketing into the air (sometimes resulting in a big ol' bellyflop), these wet and wild stunts are all that stand between the contestants and a $10,000 cash prize. But that's nothing compared to the pure enjoyment it will bring to anyone watching. —GH

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Holey Moley — ABC

Burden of Truth (season finale) — The CW

Celebrity Watch Party — Fox

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny — MTV

Blindspot (special time) — NBC

9 p.m.

Don'tABC

The Real Housewives of New York City — Bravo

In the Dark (season finale) — The CW

Labor of Love — Fox

Chrisley Knows Best (season premiere) — USA

10 p.m.

The Bold Type — Freeform

World's Smallest Woman: Meet JyotiTLC

Streaming

Close Enough (series debut) — HBO Max

*times are ET and subject to change

