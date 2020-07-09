What to Watch on Thursday: HBO Max is Expecting Amy with Amy Schumer's new docuseries

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Sure, she knows how to make audiences cry from laughing. But with her new three-part docuseries, Amy Schumer will also make you cry from sympathy and empathy and all those gushy emotions as she documents her incredibly difficult pregnancy, all the while working on what became her March 2019 Netflix stand-up special, Growing. Schumer has never been shy about sharing details of her personal life, especially if it's good for a laugh, but she displays an entirely different kind of vulnerability here, detailing the hyperemesis gravidarum (basically, an extreme form of "morning sickness") from which she suffered that resulted in persistent nausea and dehydration for most of her pregnancy. (Seriously, it's really bad.) Working on her new, and very personal, comedy set when she could, even delaying her tour and the filming of that special, her husband Chris Fischer is constantly by her side — he's the embodiment of "supportive husband" throughout. And the tables are turned when, after some encouragement from Schumer to get tested, he learns he is on the autism spectrum. Honest, exposed (in more ways than one), emotional, and insightful, you've never seen Amy Schumer like this. —Gerrad Hall