What to Watch on Thursday: Don't miss out on Adam Scott and Ryan Reynolds' new game show

Don’t miss this new physical game show hosted by Adam Scott , where teams of four family members or friends are competing for up to $100,000. Over the course of several challenges, building their bank along they way, Scott tasks them to not do something, such as “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Look Back,” and “Don’t Play Ball in the House.” And if that don’t doesn’t sound like enough fun, Ryan Reynolds , who serves as executive producer, also voices the show with dry color commentary that you don’t want to to miss. —Gerrad Hall

Jersey Shore stars DJ Pauly D and Vinny are taking another shot at a Double Shot at Love. In season 1, the eligible GTL bachelors looked to find their own Snooki by moving into an L.A. mansion with 20 women who had no idea what celebrities they were signing up to date. The result was a charming spin on The Bachelor that ended in drama, as Pauly decided to pick no one in the final ceremony and Vinny was later called out at the reunion show by his now-ex. “For me, going into it, I was like, ‘This is going to be so easy, so many women, it’s going to be great,’” Pauly D told EW ahead of season 1. “But actually being in it, it’s so difficult. You have 20 women, 20 different personalities, only two guys, I’m here with my best friend, we’re dating the same women, and it’s a lot of work getting to know all these women — and it’s a lot of drama. Because you get to know one, the others are mad. Then you get to know the others and the one you just got to know is getting mad. There’s just so much drama in one household.” So what could be more awkward than last season’s scenario? Well, try living with your exes in Las Vegas, which is what the duo will do in season 2. Hopefully they kept the duck phone to call for help! —Derek Lawrence