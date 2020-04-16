What to Watch on Thursday: Join High School Musical cast in The Disney Family Singalong

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

The Disney Family Singalong

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

The Wildcats are back! Join Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, director Kenny Ortega, and other Disney stars for a performance of “We’re All in This Together” from the popular 2006 film High School Musical — Zac Efron will even be sending a message during the special. Huge celebrities including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Christina Aguilera are also singing their own renditions of classic Disney tunes from Hercules, Cinderella, The Lion King, and more movies. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the special will be a treat for the whole family as everyone can sing along with their favorite stars and lyrics on the screen. —Rachel Yang

The Lighthouse

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Talk about a movie for our times. The Lighthouse, starring Willem Dafoe as a cantankerous lighthouse keeper and Robert Pattinson as his reluctant assistant, begins as a dark (and strange) 19th-century workplace comedy of sorts, before shifting into one of the all-time great cabin fever movies. As a storm forces the two men inside for days on end, the film pushes into darker (and stranger) waters — and pushes its stars to new heights of madness and depravity. Dafoe and Pattinson astound as their characters sink ever deeper into a booze-soaked duel of machismo, chewing up scenery, and the film's sea-shanty dialogue, in highly entertaining fashion. Needless to say, this isn't a movie easily categorized, but rest assured it provides laughs, chills, and "#QuarantineMood" GIFs in spades. —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

6 a.m.

Psych marathon (seasons 3, 4) — USA

Xena: Warrior Princess marathon — Syfy

8 p.m.

Young Sheldon — CBS

Katy Keene — The CW

Last Man Standing — Fox

Jersey Shore Family Vacation — MTV

8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — NBC

Man With a Plan — CBS

9 p.m.

Station 19 — ABC

The Real Housewives of New York City — Bravo

Mom — CBS

In the Dark (season premiere) — The CW

Will & Grace — NBC

9:30 p.m.

Broke — CBS

Indebted (season finale) — NBC

10 p.m.

How to Get Away With Murder — ABC

Tommy — CBS

Better Things — FX

Top Chef: All Stars L.A. — Bravo

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

Streaming

Devs (season finale) — Hulu

Fauda (season premiere) — Netflix

The Good Fight — CBS All Access

*times are ET and subject to change