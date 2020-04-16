What to Watch on Thursday: Join High School Musical cast in The Disney Family Singalong
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Disney Family Singalong
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
The Wildcats are back! Join Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, director Kenny Ortega, and other Disney stars for a performance of “We’re All in This Together” from the popular 2006 film High School Musical — Zac Efron will even be sending a message during the special. Huge celebrities including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Christina Aguilera are also singing their own renditions of classic Disney tunes from Hercules, Cinderella, The Lion King, and more movies. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the special will be a treat for the whole family as everyone can sing along with their favorite stars and lyrics on the screen. —Rachel Yang
The Lighthouse
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Talk about a movie for our times. The Lighthouse, starring Willem Dafoe as a cantankerous lighthouse keeper and Robert Pattinson as his reluctant assistant, begins as a dark (and strange) 19th-century workplace comedy of sorts, before shifting into one of the all-time great cabin fever movies. As a storm forces the two men inside for days on end, the film pushes into darker (and stranger) waters — and pushes its stars to new heights of madness and depravity. Dafoe and Pattinson astound as their characters sink ever deeper into a booze-soaked duel of machismo, chewing up scenery, and the film's sea-shanty dialogue, in highly entertaining fashion. Needless to say, this isn't a movie easily categorized, but rest assured it provides laughs, chills, and "#QuarantineMood" GIFs in spades. —Tyler Aquilina
What ELSE to Watch
6 a.m.
Psych marathon (seasons 3, 4) — USA
Xena: Warrior Princess marathon — Syfy
8 p.m.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation — MTV
8:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of New York City — Bravo
In the Dark (season premiere) — The CW
9:30 p.m.
Broke — CBS
Indebted (season finale) — NBC
10 p.m.
How to Get Away With Murder — ABC
Tommy — CBS
Top Chef: All Stars L.A. — Bravo
Streaming
Fauda (season premiere) — Netflix
The Good Fight — CBS All Access
*times are ET and subject to change
