What to Watch on Thursday: Clarice arrives on CBS to catch more killers, silence more lambs

The Stand

Image zoom Credit: Robert Falconer/CBS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on CBS All Access

Season Finale

If you've been keeping up with the CBS All Access adaptation of The Stand, and you read Stephen King's novel, you're probably asking yourself right now: Why is there another episode, exactly? Because the story's central conflict was seemingly resolved last week, and there's just the tiniest bit of story left -– well, assuming the episode doesn't show Stu Redman (James Marsden) and Tom Cullen (Brad William Henke) trekking across the wilderness for months, which it doesn't. What remains in Thursday's finale is actually quite a treat, especially for fans of the book: A new coda written by King himself, primarily involving Frannie Goldsmith (Odessa Young). We won't spoil any details, but let's just say our heroes are not out of danger just yet, and the added material feels perfectly in line with the book's themes and all that came before it. Plus, you get to see Alexander Skarsgard's butt. Okay, so that might be a spoiler, but are you truly disappointed to know that in advance? M-O-O-N folks, that spells moon. —James Hibberd

Clarice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on CBS

Series Debut

Clarice Starling returns to the screen after a 30-year absence in CBS' new procedural drama that picks up where The Silence of the Lambs left off. It's been one year since rookie FBI agent Starling (Rebecca Breeds, The Originals) killed the notorious serial killer Buffalo Bill and the brave and instinctive investigator been haunted by the experience ever since — as has Bill's only surviving victim, Catherine Martin (Marnee Carpenter). Expect Starling to team up with a young new partner, Emin Grigoryan (Kal Penn), and her FBI colleague and roommate Ardelia Mapp (Devyn Tyler) as they tackle new cases in an atmospheric and moody thriller with a dash retro esthetics (and backward attitudes towards women) courtesy of its 1993 setting. There's just one thing missing — the at-large serial killer cannibal Hannibal Lecter, who is not directly named or appear in the show due to rights issues. But as the doctor can attest, you don't need every ingredient to make a satisfying dish. —JH

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Walker — The CW

Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network

8:30 p.m.

B Positive — CBS

9 p.m.

Call Me Kat — Fox

Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny — MTV

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Streaming

There Is No "I" in Threesome (documentary) — HBO Max

Never & Again (movie) — BET+

They Call Me Dr. Miami (doc) — Discovery+

The Bridge (series debut) — HBO Max