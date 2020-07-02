What to Watch on Thursday: Meet the queens in the north as Canada's Drag Race kicks off

Warrior Nun

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

No, Whoopi Goldberg isn't starring in a new Sister Act movie where she's in the fight for her life. (Though, could we get that?) In this new series, inspired by the Manga novels, a 19-year-old woman wakes up...IN A MORGUE...not dead, but in fact alive and well. "Well," if you consider having a divine artifact implanted in her back to be normal and healthy. What's it all mean? Well, now she's part of an ancient order on a mission to protect Earth from demons. Adding to the drama are powerful forces from both heaven and hell—not like the at-odds metaphorical devil and angel on your shoulders—who are trying to track her down and control her. Make this series your new...habit. —Gerrad Hall

Canada's Drag Race

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on WOW Presents Plus

Series Debut

Few things are more American than baseball, apple pie, and LGBTQ people in wigs being read the house down by a panel of their queer peers on RuPaul’s Drag Race. For the franchise’s latest international offshoot, no part of the brand’s magic is lost in translation as 12 queens trek the show’s signature competitive fabulousness north of the border for the first Canada’s Drag Race contest. The bar for success is high as Drag Race alum (and proud Canadian) Brooke Lynn Hytes presides over the judges’ table with actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and supermodel Stacey McKenzie, but it’s the inaugural season’s eclectic cast — including a reigning Miss Black Continental pageant winner, a two-spirit indigenous artist, and a former children's TV show host — that will rise to the occasion across challenges both new and familiar (yes, Snatch Gehme is coming!) to keep your hot slice of Canadian bacon sizzling well into the summer. —Joey Nolfi

