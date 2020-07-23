What to Watch on Thursday: Tune in for one last mission on Blindspot series finale

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Blindspot

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Series Finale

Jane Doe and the team are closing one last case on Blindspot. While they have cleared their names and stopped Madeline Burke, Ivy Sands is still out there and the team doesn’t want to leave any unfinished business. Making closing their last case even harder is the fact that Jane was hit with ZIP once again, and there’s no telling how it will affect her. "You'll see immediately what that choice allowed us to do," show creator Martin Gero says. "We wanted there to be a tenuous hold on reality, let's put it that, that would help us tell a story that is a final and proper conclusion." Longtime fans should prepare for a series finale full of returning guest stars (there are a ton!) from across the series and a complicated ending that was a year in the making, according to Gero, who teases, “This is an hour that is very aware that is the last hour in many ways.” —Alamin Yohannes

The Dog House: UK

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Series Debut

Getting put "in the dog house" is usually a bad thing. But not on this series, where the staff of Wood Green, a rescue center with two locations in England, operates as matchmakers for their canine residents and individuals looking to adopt. Abandoned, lost, or turned over by their owners (some of them elderly or ill and unable to provide care), these dogs are looking for their forever home, and the people walking through the doors of Wood Green are looking for the right addition to their lives. Families, couples, and single people who need and want a companion get to set up a first date of sorts, where they hope to connect with these dogs of all ages and breeds. It's pawsitively delightful. —Gerrad Hall

